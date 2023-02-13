News

Trial delayed for man accused of shooting Mountain View police officer

Accused shooter Jeffrey Choy will now have trial date set in May

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 13, 2023, 1:33 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A still image from body cam footage shows suspect Jeffrey Choy opening fire on a Mountain View police officer July 16. Photo courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

Jeffrey Choy, the man accused of shooting a Mountain View police officer during a traffic stop last July, has asked to delay his trial for attempted murder. A hearing to set his trial date has been pushed back to May, after his attorney asked for more time to prepare.

Choy's Santa Clara County Superior Court appearance was Feb. 8, when his trial date was slated to be set. The district attorney’s office confirmed that Choy’s new trial setting date is May 17.

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Malinsky said Choy has already waived his right to a speedy trial, and that his defense asking for more time to prepare for trial “is not unusual.”

Choy was arrested on July 17, 2022 following a shooting that wounded Mountain View Police Det. Raymond Clutter in the early morning hours of July 16. Since his arrest, Choy has been in custody and was not granted bail.

Choy is accused of shooting Clutter during a traffic stop before fleeing the scene. Clutter suffered a gunshot wound to his left forearm, and a second shot landed in his left upper shoulder area but did not penetrate his ballistic vest. The shooting rocked the police department and Mountain View community, which had not seen an officer shot in the line of duty in two decades.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Clutter has since made a full recovery.

Choy was indicted on seven felony counts and two misdemeanor counts, including attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a felon, in November 2022. Choy has a prior conviction of attempted robbery in Alameda County, which means he was prohibited from possessing a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to all nine charges.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Trial delayed for man accused of shooting Mountain View police officer

Accused shooter Jeffrey Choy will now have trial date set in May

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 13, 2023, 1:33 pm

Jeffrey Choy, the man accused of shooting a Mountain View police officer during a traffic stop last July, has asked to delay his trial for attempted murder. A hearing to set his trial date has been pushed back to May, after his attorney asked for more time to prepare.

Choy's Santa Clara County Superior Court appearance was Feb. 8, when his trial date was slated to be set. The district attorney’s office confirmed that Choy’s new trial setting date is May 17.

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Malinsky said Choy has already waived his right to a speedy trial, and that his defense asking for more time to prepare for trial “is not unusual.”

Choy was arrested on July 17, 2022 following a shooting that wounded Mountain View Police Det. Raymond Clutter in the early morning hours of July 16. Since his arrest, Choy has been in custody and was not granted bail.

Choy is accused of shooting Clutter during a traffic stop before fleeing the scene. Clutter suffered a gunshot wound to his left forearm, and a second shot landed in his left upper shoulder area but did not penetrate his ballistic vest. The shooting rocked the police department and Mountain View community, which had not seen an officer shot in the line of duty in two decades.

Clutter has since made a full recovery.

Choy was indicted on seven felony counts and two misdemeanor counts, including attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a felon, in November 2022. Choy has a prior conviction of attempted robbery in Alameda County, which means he was prohibited from possessing a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to all nine charges.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.