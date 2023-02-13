Trial delayed for man accused of shooting Mountain View police officer

Jeffrey Choy, the man accused of shooting a Mountain View police officer during a traffic stop last July, has asked to delay his trial for attempted murder. A hearing to set his trial date has been pushed back to May, after his attorney asked for more time to prepare.

Choy's Santa Clara County Superior Court appearance was Feb. 8, when his trial date was slated to be set. The district attorney’s office confirmed that Choy’s new trial setting date is May 17.

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Malinsky said Choy has already waived his right to a speedy trial, and that his defense asking for more time to prepare for trial “is not unusual.”

Choy was arrested on July 17, 2022 following a shooting that wounded Mountain View Police Det. Raymond Clutter in the early morning hours of July 16. Since his arrest, Choy has been in custody and was not granted bail.

Choy is accused of shooting Clutter during a traffic stop before fleeing the scene. Clutter suffered a gunshot wound to his left forearm, and a second shot landed in his left upper shoulder area but did not penetrate his ballistic vest. The shooting rocked the police department and Mountain View community, which had not seen an officer shot in the line of duty in two decades.