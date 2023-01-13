Report offers new details on Union City man facing trial for attempted murder in shooting of Mountain View cop

“Detective Clutter approached the driver side of the vehicle and saw that the driver window and rear driver side window were both rolled down,” the report states. “He heard a sound which he later recognized to be similar to a handgun slide being racked.”

Soon after midnight on July 16, 2023, Clutter made a traffic stop on a gold Ford Explorer after witnessing the driver run a stop sign on Villa Street in Mountain View and then fail to stop at a four-way intersection, according to an investigative report prepared by Mountain View Det. Christine Powell. The investigative findings are based on police reports, body camera video, witness interviews, law enforcement reports and continuing investigation, the report states.

Jeffrey Choy of Union City was arrested on July 17, 2022, after a 24-hour manhunt following the shooting that wounded Mountain View Police Det. Raymond Clutter in the early morning hours of July 16. According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office, Choy has been in custody and was not granted bail.

The man accused of shooting a Mountain View police officer during a traffic stop in July is facing trial for attempted murder. The 33-year-old was indicted on a slew of felony counts in November.

Clutter has since recovered from the injury and returned to his job. He was presented with a Purple Heart at a Jan. 9 ceremony “for the bravery he showcased when he was shot and wounded in the line of duty in July 2022,” the department said in a Twitter post .

Choy was indicted on seven felony counts and two misdemeanor counts, including attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a felon, in Nov. 2022. He pleaded not guilty to all nine charges, the District Attorney’s office confirmed.

“The defendant’s prior booking photo was shown to Det. Clutter and he positively identified the defendant as the individual who shot him,” the report states. “Axon body-worn camera video depicted the driver’s face, which appeared to be consistent with the defendant.”

A records check of Choy’s name revealed that he was convicted of attempted robbery in Alameda County, had an outstanding arrest warrant for weapons violations and was released on bail in March 2022, the report states. Choy’s prior convictions meant he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

A few minutes later, a resident reported that a vehicle crashed in front of a house on the 200 block of Higdon Street and the driver fled on foot. The license plate of the crashed car matched the defendant’s vehicle, according to the report, and a live 9-millimeter round matching the casings from the scene was located inside the vehicle.

Clutter suffered a gunshot wound to his left forearm. A second shot landed in his left upper shoulder area but did not penetrate his ballistic vest. According to the report, the defendant immediately fled, and two 9-millimeter casings were later found at the scene.

Clutter observed that the defendant was seated with the driver seat leaning far back, the report states. Clutter saw him lean forward and point a black semi-automatic handgun directly at him out of the driver side window. Choy fired two rounds at Clutter, who turned his body and dove to the ground.

Report offers new details on Union City man facing trial for attempted murder in shooting of Mountain View cop

Trial date to be set next month; Det. Raymond Clutter awarded Purple Heart after being wounded in line of duty