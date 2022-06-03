News

Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez will run for reelection to City Council

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 3, 2022, 1:08 pm 2
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Lucas Ramirez, mayor of Mountain View, in Eagle Park in Mountain View on Jan. 17, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

If reelected this November, Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez said he is eager to get to work on issues that were pushed to the back burner during the pandemic. Ramirez filed paperwork on May 20 formalizing his intention to run for another four-year term on the City Council.

“A lot of the work I set out to do when I ran in 2018 remains to be done,” Ramirez said. “Chief among them for me are the anti-displacement work and a long term solution to the challenge of finding funding for affordable housing.”

Expensive housing projects that threaten to displace residents in rent-controlled units has become a familiar sight in Mountain View in recent years. As the Voice previously reported, in 2019, the city was on pace to destroy 127 rent-controlled units per year, prompting city officials to take a hard look at potential solutions.

“Those were priority issues for the council in June 2019,” Ramirez said. “We have provided some preliminary input but the policy work will probably take another year at least. The anti-displacement work, certainly, is not going to be done by the end of this year.”

Securing funding to build affordable housing is another top priority for Ramirez if he is elected to a second term. Including land acquisition and construction, Ramirez said, affordable housing costs about $1 million per unit.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The city successfully negotiated a memorandum of understanding with Santa Clara County to earmark $80 million of the 2016 voter-passed Measure A affordable housing bond.

“Which is great,” Ramirez said, “but the affordable housing needs are so substantial that we’re going to have to think, well, what happens when we exhaust that $80 million? I’m very interested in helping continue and complete that policy work.”

Despite the pandemic putting the brakes on some long-term council goals, Ramirez said he’s proud to have had a hand in updating the city’s Neighborhood Traffic Management Program, which allows communities to get speed bumps or other infrastructure installed to slow traffic and improve safety.

“Previously, the threshold to qualify was quite high, and in 2019 the council started working on an update to reduce those thresholds and allow neighborhood streets to more easily qualify for traffic calming, so that’s one of the things that I’m proud of that we were able to complete,” Ramirez said. “But we’re not done with traffic safety by any means.”

Bicycle and pedestrian safety on roads like El Camino Real, Shoreline Boulevard and California Street is at the top of his priority list. The death of 13-year-old Graham Middle School student Andre Retana, who was struck by a construction truck in March this year after falling off his bike at El Camino and Grant Road, underscores the need for improved safety, Ramirez said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

As his campaign begins to ramp up in the coming months, Ramirez said he plans to take a more grassroots approach like he did in his 2016 and 2018 runs, and there are a few interest groups he won’t take money from.

“If you look at comparable races in the South Bay and Peninsula, like in Palo Alto for instance, it has become fairly routine for candidates to raise $100,000, or some absurd amount of money,” Ramirez said.

But due to Mountain View’s voluntary expenditure limit program, City Council candidates in recent decades tend to raise more along the order of $20,000 to $27,000.

“That makes it fairly easy to just raise funds from residents, neighbors, friends and family,” Ramirez said. “... Historically, I haven’t taken money from major labor groups or from developers and landlords.”

So far, Ellen Kamei is the only other Mountain View City Council member to have filed paperwork with the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) indicating her intention to run in the November general election.

Council member Sally Lieber’s name will be on the June 7 primary ballot as she vies for a spot on the state Board of Equalization. Lieber's current term on the council runs through 2024.

Craving a new voice in Peninsula dining?

Sign up for the Peninsula Foodist newsletter.

Sign up now

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez will run for reelection to City Council

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 3, 2022, 1:08 pm

If reelected this November, Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez said he is eager to get to work on issues that were pushed to the back burner during the pandemic. Ramirez filed paperwork on May 20 formalizing his intention to run for another four-year term on the City Council.

“A lot of the work I set out to do when I ran in 2018 remains to be done,” Ramirez said. “Chief among them for me are the anti-displacement work and a long term solution to the challenge of finding funding for affordable housing.”

Expensive housing projects that threaten to displace residents in rent-controlled units has become a familiar sight in Mountain View in recent years. As the Voice previously reported, in 2019, the city was on pace to destroy 127 rent-controlled units per year, prompting city officials to take a hard look at potential solutions.

“Those were priority issues for the council in June 2019,” Ramirez said. “We have provided some preliminary input but the policy work will probably take another year at least. The anti-displacement work, certainly, is not going to be done by the end of this year.”

Securing funding to build affordable housing is another top priority for Ramirez if he is elected to a second term. Including land acquisition and construction, Ramirez said, affordable housing costs about $1 million per unit.

The city successfully negotiated a memorandum of understanding with Santa Clara County to earmark $80 million of the 2016 voter-passed Measure A affordable housing bond.

“Which is great,” Ramirez said, “but the affordable housing needs are so substantial that we’re going to have to think, well, what happens when we exhaust that $80 million? I’m very interested in helping continue and complete that policy work.”

Despite the pandemic putting the brakes on some long-term council goals, Ramirez said he’s proud to have had a hand in updating the city’s Neighborhood Traffic Management Program, which allows communities to get speed bumps or other infrastructure installed to slow traffic and improve safety.

“Previously, the threshold to qualify was quite high, and in 2019 the council started working on an update to reduce those thresholds and allow neighborhood streets to more easily qualify for traffic calming, so that’s one of the things that I’m proud of that we were able to complete,” Ramirez said. “But we’re not done with traffic safety by any means.”

Bicycle and pedestrian safety on roads like El Camino Real, Shoreline Boulevard and California Street is at the top of his priority list. The death of 13-year-old Graham Middle School student Andre Retana, who was struck by a construction truck in March this year after falling off his bike at El Camino and Grant Road, underscores the need for improved safety, Ramirez said.

As his campaign begins to ramp up in the coming months, Ramirez said he plans to take a more grassroots approach like he did in his 2016 and 2018 runs, and there are a few interest groups he won’t take money from.

“If you look at comparable races in the South Bay and Peninsula, like in Palo Alto for instance, it has become fairly routine for candidates to raise $100,000, or some absurd amount of money,” Ramirez said.

But due to Mountain View’s voluntary expenditure limit program, City Council candidates in recent decades tend to raise more along the order of $20,000 to $27,000.

“That makes it fairly easy to just raise funds from residents, neighbors, friends and family,” Ramirez said. “... Historically, I haven’t taken money from major labor groups or from developers and landlords.”

So far, Ellen Kamei is the only other Mountain View City Council member to have filed paperwork with the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) indicating her intention to run in the November general election.

Council member Sally Lieber’s name will be on the June 7 primary ballot as she vies for a spot on the state Board of Equalization. Lieber's current term on the council runs through 2024.

Comments

Bruce Karney
Registered user
Old Mountain View
6 hours ago
Bruce Karney, Old Mountain View
Registered user
6 hours ago

I've known Lucas for many, many years and I admire his thoughtful approach to the challenging issues that Mountain View's City Council must deal with. He will certainly get my vote in November. I believe anyone who takes the time to get to know him and what he stands for will make the same choice.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

gcoladon
Registered user
Slater
5 hours ago
gcoladon, Slater
Registered user
5 hours ago

I agree with Bruce. Lucas is a thoughtful and intelligent person who has his heart in the right place.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.