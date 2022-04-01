News

Mountain View police release findings of investigation into crash that killed 13-year-old

Andre Retana fell off his bicycle and truck driver couldn't see him, police say

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 1, 2022, 12:50 pm 1
Updated: Fri, Apr 1, 2022, 5:26 pm
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The El Camino Real/Grant Road intersection, where 13-year-old Graham Middle School student Andre Retana was killed in a March 17 collision, is among the most dangerous in Mountain View, according to data from the city. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.

Graham Middle School student Andre Retana had fallen off his bicycle in front of a construction truck, where the driver could not see him, prior to the March 17 crash that killed the 13-year-old, according to findings of an investigation released by the Mountain View Police Department.

Two weeks after the fatal collision at the corner of El Camino Real, Grant Road and State Highway 237 in Mountain View, the police department released the findings of its investigation in a letter Thursday, March 31.

Andre was riding his bicycle from behind the Alliance gas station in the truck's right-side blind spot and then fell off his bike in front of the truck, police said. The truck driver came to a complete stop at a red light and traffic was clear before he turned right onto eastbound El Camino Real. The driver did not realize he had been involved in the crash until bystanders told him, according to police, who are not releasing the driver's name.

Emergency responders came to the scene of the collision on the morning of March 17 and Andre was transported to the hospital, where he died. An 8th grader at Graham, Andre is being remembered by family and friends as an outgoing kid who loved sports and couldn't wait to start school at Mountain View High in the fall. His death has led to an outpouring of community support, including a GoFundMe campaign that has raised over $123,000 for his family.

"The fatal collision that claimed the life of one of our young community members is not one we will soon forget," the police department wrote. "Like you, we have been struggling to comprehend that day."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

To determine what happened, traffic investigators reviewed footage from video cameras at the scene, conducted interviews and studied the crash site, according to police.

"We, the Mountain View Police Department, appreciate the patience our community has given us as we conducted a meticulous, detailed, and rigorous investigation," police said. "It is not easy to be patient as this work is completed – we know the wait can be difficult."

The intersection of El Camino Real, Grant Road and State Highway 237 has been among the most dangerous in Mountain View. Data from 2018 shows that there were 18 crashes at the intersection in the first half of that year, the most of any intersection citywide.

The city is working with Caltrans, the state agency responsible for El Camino Real, on plans to repave the road in 2023 to add bike lanes, high visibility crosswalks and other safety improvements, according to Mountain View police. The changes will include improving the intersection of El Camino, Grant and 237, police said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Mountain View police release findings of investigation into crash that killed 13-year-old

Andre Retana fell off his bicycle and truck driver couldn't see him, police say

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 1, 2022, 12:50 pm
Updated: Fri, Apr 1, 2022, 5:26 pm

Graham Middle School student Andre Retana had fallen off his bicycle in front of a construction truck, where the driver could not see him, prior to the March 17 crash that killed the 13-year-old, according to findings of an investigation released by the Mountain View Police Department.

Two weeks after the fatal collision at the corner of El Camino Real, Grant Road and State Highway 237 in Mountain View, the police department released the findings of its investigation in a letter Thursday, March 31.

Andre was riding his bicycle from behind the Alliance gas station in the truck's right-side blind spot and then fell off his bike in front of the truck, police said. The truck driver came to a complete stop at a red light and traffic was clear before he turned right onto eastbound El Camino Real. The driver did not realize he had been involved in the crash until bystanders told him, according to police, who are not releasing the driver's name.

Emergency responders came to the scene of the collision on the morning of March 17 and Andre was transported to the hospital, where he died. An 8th grader at Graham, Andre is being remembered by family and friends as an outgoing kid who loved sports and couldn't wait to start school at Mountain View High in the fall. His death has led to an outpouring of community support, including a GoFundMe campaign that has raised over $123,000 for his family.

"The fatal collision that claimed the life of one of our young community members is not one we will soon forget," the police department wrote. "Like you, we have been struggling to comprehend that day."

To determine what happened, traffic investigators reviewed footage from video cameras at the scene, conducted interviews and studied the crash site, according to police.

"We, the Mountain View Police Department, appreciate the patience our community has given us as we conducted a meticulous, detailed, and rigorous investigation," police said. "It is not easy to be patient as this work is completed – we know the wait can be difficult."

The intersection of El Camino Real, Grant Road and State Highway 237 has been among the most dangerous in Mountain View. Data from 2018 shows that there were 18 crashes at the intersection in the first half of that year, the most of any intersection citywide.

The city is working with Caltrans, the state agency responsible for El Camino Real, on plans to repave the road in 2023 to add bike lanes, high visibility crosswalks and other safety improvements, according to Mountain View police. The changes will include improving the intersection of El Camino, Grant and 237, police said.

Comments

Steven Nelson
Registered user
Cuesta Park
58 minutes ago
Steven Nelson, Cuesta Park
Registered user
58 minutes ago

CALTRAN / administered by the state administration of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Thankfully, this 'lackadaisical' government services organization is Not In Charge of most well-used roadways in our community. When there was a not-so-disimmilar 'dangerous intersection/street' involving Castro St. by Graham Middle School, our City Streets Dept. (and Public Works) 'jumped' at improving it. (I was on the school board at the time).

Traffic Calming required a change in construction (asphalt / protected bike bollards / cement bulb-out curbing ) and HIGH VISIBLE much safer 'crosswalks'.

And support At CITY HALL MEETINGs by Adult Bike Groups, parents, and other bd. members like Trustee Wheeler.

"Yes We Can" / write your state legislator / Becker
[email protected] or by calling my District Office at 650-212-3313, if you have any concerns. -PLEASE, take him up on that-

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.