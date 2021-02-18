Mountain View Community Center reaches 9,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in first weeks

A makeshift mass vaccination center at the Mountain View Community Center has administered more than 9,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots since opening last month, boosting countywide immunization efforts that have largely focused on San Jose.
The clinic is a central hub for vaccinations in the North County and the largest county-run facility north of Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. As of Feb. 16, the center had vaccinated 9,012 people, averaging about 878 appointments per day, according to county health officials.
The site is capable of providing up to 1,000 vaccinations per day, but has fallen short largely due to limited supplies. Levi's Stadium opened earlier this month with five times the capacity of the Mountain View site, and is currently averaging 2,000 appointments per day.
Wait times vary significantly at the Mountain View center, located at 201 S. Rengstorff Ave. Some patients reported no lines while others had to wait more than an hour, and parking can be difficult to find. Similar snags have been reported at Levi's Stadium, which had hourslong lines and hundreds of no-shows for appointments.
Most vaccines administered by the county have been centered in San Jose, with more than 75,000 shots at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds and 26,000 at the Berger Auditorium.
To date, more than 260,000 residents in Santa Clara County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 94,000 have received their second dose. Santa Clara County has done a majority of the vaccinations with nearly 180,000 shots, followed by Stanford Health Care (60,789), Kaiser Permanente (43,095) and Sutter Health (36,692). Vaccines are currently available to those ages 65 and older, of which nearly half have now been vaccinated in Santa Clara County.
As county officials expand eligibility for the vaccine, the hope is to have more convenient, easy-to-access vaccination centers that don't require appointments. At a county Health and Hospital Committee meeting Wednesday, county Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said the plan is to rely on pop-up vaccination sites and "mobile" vaccination centers that cut down on travel time, which will be important for homebound adults and people with disabilities who cannot feasibly go to a mass vaccination site.
Cody said more needs to be done to target vaccination efforts in communities with higher COVID-19 positivity rates and minority groups with unusually low vaccination rates. State data shows Latinos make up 39% of the state's population but just 16% of those who have received a vaccination to date.
Anyone interested in signing up for a vaccine can go to sccfreevax.org.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.