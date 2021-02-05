State's largest COVID-19 vaccination site set to open at Levi's Stadium

The largest COVID-19 vaccination site in the state is opening at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara early next week, officials said Friday.
Santa Clara County and the San Francisco 49ers have partnered to open the site with the capacity to vaccinate 5,000 county residents per day.
As vaccine supply increases, plans are to vaccinate up to 15,000 people per day at the site.
"We recognize the urgent need for an effective and equitable vaccination effort for our community," said 49ers President Al Guido.
The stadium site will be the fourth mass vaccination site in the county. The Mountain View Community Center is among the county's three current vaccination sites.
Levi's Stadium staff are working with Santa Clara County Health System leaders, local contractors and other health care workers to ensure the vaccination site can open by next week.
The county's health system, the second largest in the state, will staff and operate the site.
"The only way we are going to get through this pandemic is together," said County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg. "Our County has a history of leading and opening California's largest vaccination site in partnership with the 49ers is just another example of this."
Levi Strauss & Co, a longtime partner of the San Francisco football team, is also joining the partnership by supporting logistical costs and raise awareness for the site.
When the site opens, vaccination appointments can be made at sccfreevax.org.
The county is currently vaccinating residents 65 years and older in addition to health care workers. Those in the 65-plus age group can get vaccinated anywhere in the county, regardless of their health care provider, the county announced on Thursday.
Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.
Comments
Registered user
Cuesta Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Ah - the county web-site system for +65yr (Guest) does not appear to work. At least for me, trying to get into MV Community Center for Monday Morning! And the alternate, phone #? Jammed up (can't even 'get a circuit' to wait for hours)
oh well, Joe - I guess this will happen when it happens?
(trying from iMac running macOS Catalina V 10.15.7 and Safari V 14.02)
SN
wearing Masks with Distance - trying to stay alive 'till I'm 71
Registered user
Cuesta Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
We'd be interested to hear about other 'oldsters' who try to use the County appointment registration system and are, for instance, in the Kaiser system. (ie 65-69 years)
Particularly failing to be able to register at the Mountain View Community Center site (it is down maybe a 'rabit hole' of selections that doesn't really work?) [I do not disclaim 'old geezer operator error' but I think my OS and browser versions are recent enough, and I have a resonable ability to navigate current computer/internet systems]