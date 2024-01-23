News

Firefighters respond to battery fire inside a Google office building in Mountain View

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 23, 2024, 11:48 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Firefighters were called in to suppress a fire at a Google office building in Mountain View on Jan. 22. Courtesy Mountain View Fire Department.

A malfunctioning battery lit a chair on fire in a Google office building Monday morning, causing some damage but no reported injuries, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call at 11:37 a.m. on Jan. 22, reporting a fire alarm going off in a commercial building at 2011 Stierlin Court. When fire crews arrived, 25 Google employees had already exited the building, according to the statement.

Firefighters entered the one-story building saw smoke coming from a computer lab, and found that a sprinkler head in the affected area had been activated, according to fire officials. Firefighters turned off the flowing water and removed a burnt office chair from the building. They also used thermal imaging cameras to make sure that the fire was fully extinguished and had not spread to other parts of the building, according to the statement.

The fire was started by a lithium-ion battery that had been left in a cardboard box on an office chair. The estimated damage to the building and its contents was $50,000, the fire department said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Firefighters respond to battery fire inside a Google office building in Mountain View

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 23, 2024, 11:48 am

A malfunctioning battery lit a chair on fire in a Google office building Monday morning, causing some damage but no reported injuries, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call at 11:37 a.m. on Jan. 22, reporting a fire alarm going off in a commercial building at 2011 Stierlin Court. When fire crews arrived, 25 Google employees had already exited the building, according to the statement.

Firefighters entered the one-story building saw smoke coming from a computer lab, and found that a sprinkler head in the affected area had been activated, according to fire officials. Firefighters turned off the flowing water and removed a burnt office chair from the building. They also used thermal imaging cameras to make sure that the fire was fully extinguished and had not spread to other parts of the building, according to the statement.

The fire was started by a lithium-ion battery that had been left in a cardboard box on an office chair. The estimated damage to the building and its contents was $50,000, the fire department said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

On Wednesday, we'll be launching a new website. To prepare and make sure all our content is available on the new platform, commenting on stories and in TownSquare has been disabled. When the new site is online, past comments will be available to be seen and we'll reinstate the ability to comment. We appreciate your patience while we make this transition.