Firefighters respond to battery fire inside a Google office building in Mountain View

A malfunctioning battery lit a chair on fire in a Google office building Monday morning, causing some damage but no reported injuries, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call at 11:37 a.m. on Jan. 22, reporting a fire alarm going off in a commercial building at 2011 Stierlin Court. When fire crews arrived, 25 Google employees had already exited the building, according to the statement.

Firefighters entered the one-story building saw smoke coming from a computer lab, and found that a sprinkler head in the affected area had been activated, according to fire officials. Firefighters turned off the flowing water and removed a burnt office chair from the building. They also used thermal imaging cameras to make sure that the fire was fully extinguished and had not spread to other parts of the building, according to the statement.

The fire was started by a lithium-ion battery that had been left in a cardboard box on an office chair. The estimated damage to the building and its contents was $50,000, the fire department said.