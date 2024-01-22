Embarcadero Media Foundation to launch new websites

Enhanced navigation: A simplified menu structure and intuitive search functionality make it easier to find information, from reading the latest breaking news in your city to browsing the latest regional lifestyle coverage to contacting customer support.

The dynamic and user-friendly platform is designed to provide news consumers with a better experience through a simple navigation bar, photo-rich layout and at-a-glance presentation of news, lifestyle articles, blogs, event listings and more.

Embarcadero Media Foundation is set to unveil brand-new websites for all seven of its newsrooms along the Peninsula and in the Tri-Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The launch of the new websites is the latest transformation for Embarcadero Media Foundation. On Jan. 1, the 43-year-old media company became a nonprofit organization, allowing it to accept philanthropic contributions to support its work and further enable it to fulfill its mission of serving the community. Go to EmbarcaderoMedia.org to learn more about the nonprofit.

On the day of the launch, various sites will be turned on as the day progresses. As a result, the sending of our daily Express newsletters may be delayed. If you have questions about the new websites, contact info@embarcaderomedia.org.

As part of the migration to the new platform, Embarcadero's current websites will be closing Town Square, its commenting feature, for two days starting on Monday, Jan. 22. Comments will be moved and the commenting function will re-launch as the new websites come online on Jan. 24. Registered users of the current websites will be able to sign in either by using a "magic link" emailed to their email addresses or resetting their passwords for password-based access.

"The new websites are going to make reading the news and staying on top of what's happening in your community an even more enjoyable experience," said Adam Dawes, CEO of Embarcadero Media. "We undertook this huge, year-long project in order to better achieve our mission of providing quality journalism that improves and enriches the lives of local residents and organizations."

Rich content: Embarcadero journalists' award-winning reporting on everything from community and breaking news to in-depth investigations to arts, food and real estate is displayed with a clean design and eye-pleasing visuals.

Embarcadero Media Foundation to launch new websites

New sites feature user-friendly platform, all-in-one coverage of news, food, arts, real estate