Kaiser Permanente offers last-minute enrollment for health program for low-income families

by Michelle Iracheta / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 19, 2024, 1:37 pm 0
Kaiser Redwood City. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Kaiser Permanente is offering a program which, provides affordable health care coverage to low-income adults and children, and applications for the program are due by Jan. 31, according to a press release from Kaiser.

Kaiser Permanente’s Community Health Care Program is designed for individuals lacking access to other public or private health insurance forms. Qualified applicants receive comprehensive health coverage from Kaiser Permanente, including preventive services, without the burden of monthly premiums. According to a press release, most treatments at Kaiser facilities do not require copays or additional out-of-pocket costs.

“Even with the expansion of Medi-Cal to all low-income residents regardless of immigration status this year, there are still people who don’t have access to health care coverage,” said Yvette Radford, vice president of external and community Affairs, Kaiser Permanente Northern California.

Eligibility for the program includes a total household income that falls between 138% to 300% of the federal poverty level. Applicants must not be eligible for other health coverage, such as Medi-Cal, Medicare, job-based health plans, or Covered California, and they must live in a Kaiser Permanente California service area, including areas near the Redwood City Kaiser.

Applications can be submitted online at kp.org/chcp. The website features an easy-to-use application form, and for those needing assistance, there is a list of community agencies that can provide help. Kaiser Permanente Member Services is also available for support at 1-800-464-4000 (TTY 711).

