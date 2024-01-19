Employee at Mike's Diner Bar in Palo Alto investigated for embezzlement

An employee at Mike's Diner Bar, a institution in Palo Alto's Midtown that got a new lease on life after being on the verge of shutting down last year, is being investigated for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from the restaurant.

Palo Alto police opened their investigation into the embezzlement and grand theft allegations earlier this month, according to the department's incident log. Police Lt. David Lee confirmed the incident at Mike's is now under active investigation.

Mike Wallau, owner of Mike's, told this publication that he recently learned that a long-time employee had allegedly embezzled thousands by manipulating customers' checks by deleting certain food and beverage items and relabeling them as gratuity. He noted that no customers were affected by this because the bill remained the same.

"Before they would settle the check, (the employee) would take off food items," he said. "It was pretty blatant, really."

Wallau said he went over the restaurant's paperwork to detect the discrepancy and then promptly called the police. He believes that the check manipulation has been happening over a long period of time and that the sum is in the thousands. He declined to name the employee.