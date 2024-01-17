Rain expected late this week or early next week

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Wednesday calls for mostly sunny skies, with patchy fog settling in most areas throughout the day.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the upper 60s on the coast, and in the upper 50s and 60s inland and around the bay. Overnight lows are expected to be mostly in the 40s, with some areas on the coast and inland dropping into the 50s.

Forecasters say areas of fog could develop in the post-frontal environment on Wednesday morning and are expected to slowly dissipate, with mid to high-level clouds through the day. Dry conditions are expected to continue through Thursday, with a larger system likely to arrive Friday through early next week.