News

Rain expected late this week or early next week

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 17, 2024, 11:49 am 0

Courtesy NWS via Bay City News Service.

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Wednesday calls for mostly sunny skies, with patchy fog settling in most areas throughout the day.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the upper 60s on the coast, and in the upper 50s and 60s inland and around the bay. Overnight lows are expected to be mostly in the 40s, with some areas on the coast and inland dropping into the 50s.

Forecasters say areas of fog could develop in the post-frontal environment on Wednesday morning and are expected to slowly dissipate, with mid to high-level clouds through the day. Dry conditions are expected to continue through Thursday, with a larger system likely to arrive Friday through early next week.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Rain expected late this week or early next week

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 17, 2024, 11:49 am

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Wednesday calls for mostly sunny skies, with patchy fog settling in most areas throughout the day.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the upper 60s on the coast, and in the upper 50s and 60s inland and around the bay. Overnight lows are expected to be mostly in the 40s, with some areas on the coast and inland dropping into the 50s.

Forecasters say areas of fog could develop in the post-frontal environment on Wednesday morning and are expected to slowly dissipate, with mid to high-level clouds through the day. Dry conditions are expected to continue through Thursday, with a larger system likely to arrive Friday through early next week.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.