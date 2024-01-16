Los Altos police conduct investigation after two bodies found in home

Police officers discovered the bodies of two adults in a home near downtown Los Altos on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and are actively investigating the situation.

Los Altos Police Department officers found the pair of bodies when responding to a welfare check at a home in the 200 block of West Edith Avenue at about 1:20 p.m., according to a police press release.

The cause of death is unknown and there is no threat to public safety, police said.

The identities of the two dead individuals hasn't been confirmed, according to the police press release, which said that no additional information would be released at this time, citing an active investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 650-947-2770. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip-line at 650-947-2774.