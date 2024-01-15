Los Altos postpones timeline to reopen El Camino Real

In a setback to the reopening of El Camino Real to traffic, the city of Los Altos announced on Friday that it has postponed its plans to demolish a shopping center that was consumed by a fire on Christmas Day.

Earlier in the week, the city indicated that the partial tear down of the shopping center, located at 4600 El Camino Real, was imminent. But this plan has changed, as Los Altos continues to collaborate with the Santa Clara County Fire Department and building owner about the demolition, according to a city press release on Jan. 12.

A County Fire official said the demolition was postponed because a machine needed for work to proceed was not transported overnight, according to an NBC news story.

The reopening of the eastbound block of El Camino Real, from San Antonio Road to Sherwood Avenue, will occur once the partial demolition of the building is complete, said Sonia Lee, a Los Altos spokesperson. Until then, the city has asked that the public continue to follow the posted detour signs on El Camino Real.

A timeline of when the demolition will occur was not provided in the press release or by the County Fire Department.