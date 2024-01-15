News

Heads up, drivers: Lanes of 101 to close for maintenance from Shoreline Boulevard to San Jose

by Bay City News staff / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 15, 2024, 8:54 am 0

Lanes of U.S. Highway 101 will be closed for four days during the daytime starting on Tuesday, Jan. 16, for maintenance operations, according to Caltrans.

Courtesy state of California.

Crews will close lanes in both the southbound and northbound directions of U.S. 101 from Shoreline Boulevard in Mountain View to 13th Street in San Jose, Caltrans said on Jan. 12.

The closures are scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday, Jan. 16, through Friday, Jan. 19.

Lanes at the center divider and right-hand shoulder of the highway will be closed to allow crews to conduct highway sweeping operations, Caltrans stated.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed while traveling through the area and to expect traffic delays.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Heads up, drivers: Lanes of 101 to close for maintenance from Shoreline Boulevard to San Jose

by Bay City News staff / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 15, 2024, 8:54 am

Lanes of U.S. Highway 101 will be closed for four days during the daytime starting on Tuesday, Jan. 16, for maintenance operations, according to Caltrans.

Crews will close lanes in both the southbound and northbound directions of U.S. 101 from Shoreline Boulevard in Mountain View to 13th Street in San Jose, Caltrans said on Jan. 12.

The closures are scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday, Jan. 16, through Friday, Jan. 19.

Lanes at the center divider and right-hand shoulder of the highway will be closed to allow crews to conduct highway sweeping operations, Caltrans stated.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed while traveling through the area and to expect traffic delays.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.