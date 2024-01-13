News

Community Briefs: Register to vote, MLK Day closures, Lunar New Year celebration

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

The early evening light casts upon a voting booth inside St. Timothy's Episcopal Church of Mountain View on Oct. 31, 2020. Photo by Lloyd Lee.

Register to vote for the March 5 primary election

California's presidential primary election is coming up in less than two months on Tuesday, March 5.

The final day to register to vote is Feb. 20. Anyone whose name or political affiliation has changed will need to re-register. For more information on registering to vote, visit vote.santaclaracounty.gov/register-vote.

Vote by mail ballots will be sent to every registered voter starting the week of Feb. 5. The last day to request a replacement vote by mail ballot is Feb. 27.

Voters who aren't registered with a political party won't have U.S. presidential candidates on their ballots unless they take action.

To vote in the Democratic, Libertarian or American Independent party primaries, no party preference voters can request a ballot for that party – they do not need to re-register.

To vote in the Republican, Green, or Peace and Freedom party primaries, voters need to be registered with that party. The deadline to re-register is Feb. 20.

For more information on the March 5 primary and registering to vote, visit vote.santaclaracounty.gov/elections/march-5-2024-presidential-primary-election.

MLK Day closures

Mountain View City Hall and most city facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The Mountain View Public Library will also be closed.

Emergency services will continue to operate and will be available by calling 9-1-1.

For more information, visit mountainview.gov.

City to host Lunar New Year celebration

The city of Mountain View is scheduled to host its Lunar New Year celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Mountain View Community Center, 201. S. Rengstorff Ave.

The event will feature traditional performances, community booths, crafts, games and food trucks.

For more information, visit mountainview.gov/specialevents.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.