Community Briefs: Register to vote, MLK Day closures, Lunar New Year celebration

Register to vote for the March 5 primary election

California's presidential primary election is coming up in less than two months on Tuesday, March 5.

The final day to register to vote is Feb. 20. Anyone whose name or political affiliation has changed will need to re-register. For more information on registering to vote, visit vote.santaclaracounty.gov/register-vote.

Vote by mail ballots will be sent to every registered voter starting the week of Feb. 5. The last day to request a replacement vote by mail ballot is Feb. 27.

Voters who aren't registered with a political party won't have U.S. presidential candidates on their ballots unless they take action.

To vote in the Democratic, Libertarian or American Independent party primaries, no party preference voters can request a ballot for that party – they do not need to re-register.