Police arrest Nordstrom employee accused of embezzling more than $31,000

Palo Alto police arrested a Nordstrom employee who allegedly embezzled more than $31,000 from the clothing company.

A 39-year-old resident of Sunnyvale was arrested at Nordstrom in the Stanford Shopping Center on El Camino Real on Thursday, Jan. 4, after Nordstrom’s asset protection investigators determined that she had embezzled from the company, police said.

A Nordstrom spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Under California law, embezzlement of a sum greater than $950 is considered a “wobbler” that can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony and can lead to up to three years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.

The accused employee is being held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail on one count of embezzlement, police said.