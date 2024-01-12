Google announces sweeping layoffs to more than 400 tech and childcare workers in Mountain View

In another reduction to its global workforce, Google plans to lay off hundreds of workers in the Bay Area this year, with Mountain View experiencing the brunt of the job cuts.

The layoffs will impact approximately 702 employees in Mountain View, San Francisco and Sunnyvale, according to state filings that were reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. More than half of the eliminated positions are planned for Mountain View.

On Jan. 10, Google sent a letter to the city announcing its intentions to lay off 364 workers on its product, design and engineering teams. The layoffs will occur between the months of March and October, impacting employees in offices on Charleston Road, Amphitheater Parkway, Crittenden Lane and Sterling Court.

Google also plans to close down all four of its Bay Area child care centers, two of which are located in Mountain View. The closure of one of the centers at 325 Gladys Ave. will result in the layoff of 73 workers, according to the state filing that the city received.

The layoffs will have a bearing on the city’s finances, although the extent of the impact is not yet known, said Brian Babcock, a city spokesperson. “It will decrease business license tax revenue to the City, which is based on employee headcount,” he said.