Candidates vying for Anna Eshoo's seat will debate in person in Palo Alto

Jan. 31 forum will be live at Palo Alto City Hall

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 12, 2024, 12:11 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Eleven candidates for U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo's seat are seeking to win voters' approval in the March 5 primary election, the first hurdle to representing the 16th District of the U.S. House of Representatives. And on Wednesday, Jan. 31, the candidates will square off in a live debate at Palo Alto City Hall from 7 to 9 p.m.

Sponsored by the Embarcadero Media Foundation, Palo Alto Neighborhoods and the Midpeninsula Media Center, in partnership with the city of Palo Alto, the free public event will be an opportunity for voters to hear directly from candidates Joby Bernstein, Peter Dixon, Rishi Kumar, Julie Lythcott-Haims, Sam Liccardo, Evan Low, Ahmed Mostafa, Peter Ohtaki, Joe Simitian and Greg Tanaka.

The debate will take place in City Council chambers, 250 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto. It will also be broadcast live on YouTube by Midpen Media.

Moderating the event will be Palo Alto Weekly reporter Gennady Sheyner and Mountain View Voice reporter Zoe Morgan. Questions from the public for the candidates are welcome: Please submit them ahead of time to editor@paweekly.com.

In California’s open primary election, voters can cast their ballot for any candidate regardless of party affiliation. The top two in the primary will face off in November unless one candidate receives more than 50%.

The 16th District stretches from Pacifica to Los Gatos and includes the Midpeninsula.

Want to brush up on who's running? Read profiles of the candidates by Sheyner: "Who will succeed Eshoo? Here are the candidates."

