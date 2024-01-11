Police arrest four people linked to Christmas Day shooting that injured 6-year-old in Mountain View

After a two-week investigation, police arrested four people in connection to a Mountain View robbery and shooting that left a child injured on Christmas Day.

The arrests were carried out on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at four different locations, with the assistance of SWAT teams, according to a Mountain View Police Department statement.

The events leading to the arrests began with an armed robbery on Dec. 25 at a 7-Eleven convenience store at 1905 Latham St., where a necklace was stolen, police said.

Later that evening, a single gunshot was fired into a home on the 900 block of Clark Street, resulting in the injury of a 6-year-old child. The child was transported to a local hospital and was expected to make a fully recovery, police said at the time.

A follow-up investigation led police to conduct search and arrest warrants at four locations: The 2700 block of Del Medio Court, 1900 block of Latham Street, 200 block of Calderon Avenue and 1600 block of Ottawa Court in Sunnyvale.