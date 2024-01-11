Police arrest four people linked to Christmas Day shooting that injured 6-year-old in Mountain View

After a two-week investigation, police arrested four people in connection to a Mountain View robbery and shooting that left a child injured on Christmas Day.
The arrests were carried out on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at four different locations, with the assistance of SWAT teams, according to a Mountain View Police Department statement.
The events leading to the arrests began with an armed robbery on Dec. 25 at a 7-Eleven convenience store at 1905 Latham St., where a necklace was stolen, police said.
Later that evening, a single gunshot was fired into a home on the 900 block of Clark Street, resulting in the injury of a 6-year-old child. The child was transported to a local hospital and was expected to make a fully recovery, police said at the time.
A follow-up investigation led police to conduct search and arrest warrants at four locations: The 2700 block of Del Medio Court, 1900 block of Latham Street, 200 block of Calderon Avenue and 1600 block of Ottawa Court in Sunnyvale.
Officers arrested four people in total – two men and two minors, both male – without incident, according to the statement.
Tristen Villanueva, an 18-year-old Mountain View resident, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault likely to cause great bodily harm and conspiracy, along with a gang enhancement, police said.
Gilbert Murillo, a 20-year-old Mountain View resident, as well as both the minors, all Mountain View residents, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and gang enhancement. One of the juvenile suspects also faces charges for a probation violation, police said.
Villanueva and Murillo were booked into Santa Clara County jail and are being held without bail. Their court hearings are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12.
Police are asking that anyone with additional information about the incidents contact Det. Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov. For Spanish speakers, contact Det. Angelica Espitia at angelica.espita@mountainview.gov. The public also can call in anonymous tips at 650-903-6618.
