New all-electric bookmobile is coming to Mountain View

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 9, 2024, 12:15 pm 1
The city of Mountain View is transitioning its bookmobile program to an all-electric vehicle, that will help the city reduce its carbon footprint while also making library services more accessible to underserved communities. Courtesy city of Mountain View.

For 60 years, Mountain View’s bookmobile program has delivered library materials and services to community members. This year it's getting an upgrade, as the program transitions to an all-electric vehicle, putting the city a step closer to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.

The new vehicle – one of the first of its kind for its size, weight and capacity – runs entirely on electricity, produces zero tailpipe emissions and is charged using renewable energy sources, according to a city news release.

The new bookmobile also will have increased mobility, reaching previously inaccessible destinations, as it can maneuver through narrow streets. This will allow library staff to increase its service locations to underserved communities, the city said.

From inside the vehicle, staff also can wheel carts outside, making materials available to people of all abilities and large group sizes, according to the library's website.

The city and Mountain View Public Library will unveil the all-electric bookmobile at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Civic Center Plaza, near Pioneer Memorial Park, on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Comments

Steven Nelson
Registered user
Cuesta Park
10 hours ago
Steven Nelson, Cuesta Park
Registered user
10 hours ago

getting (Around Town) or (Books :). What was the cost of this transport van sized vehicle? Did the City help pay for this, and maybe the conversion, with some EV grant $$$ or did the conversion cost come all from the city Library Budget (General Fund)?

It's too too bad that the Board of the local school district is apparently not On Board with investing in this type of EV transport van program for its hundreds of poor families (underserved by transportation to some school programs) that could be helped in their student absentee problem - the state has Both poor family and a school EV transport grant and reimbursement programs.

Peace and Love your neighbor's family, as your own.

