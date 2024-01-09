New all-electric bookmobile is coming to Mountain View

For 60 years, Mountain View’s bookmobile program has delivered library materials and services to community members. This year it's getting an upgrade, as the program transitions to an all-electric vehicle, putting the city a step closer to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.

The new vehicle – one of the first of its kind for its size, weight and capacity – runs entirely on electricity, produces zero tailpipe emissions and is charged using renewable energy sources, according to a city news release.

The new bookmobile also will have increased mobility, reaching previously inaccessible destinations, as it can maneuver through narrow streets. This will allow library staff to increase its service locations to underserved communities, the city said.

From inside the vehicle, staff also can wheel carts outside, making materials available to people of all abilities and large group sizes, according to the library's website.

The city and Mountain View Public Library will unveil the all-electric bookmobile at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Civic Center Plaza, near Pioneer Memorial Park, on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 4 to 4:45 p.m.