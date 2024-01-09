Mountain View firefighters extinguish blaze near Stevens Creek Trail on Crittenden Lane

A vegetation fire broke out near a commercial building around midnight on Tuesday, causing damage but no reported injuries, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 9, reporting a vegetation fire near a building at 2190 Crittenden Lane, a property neighboring Stevens Creek in the North Bayshore area. Fire crews arrived on the scene seven minutes later and discovered a large stack of oversized pallets, or portable wooden platforms, on fire.

The blaze was 20-foot-by-20-foot in area, with flames reaching 20 to 30 feet in length, according to the statement.

Fire crews using preconnected hose lines had difficulty putting out the burning stockpile due to the densely packed pallets. To help put out the flames, firefighters set up an aerial ladder pipe from a truck, the fire department said.

The fire was fully extinguished at 2 a.m., and crews performed an extensive overhaul of the area to make sure that flames had not reached any nearby buildings, the fire department said.