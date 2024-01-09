News

Closed following major Christmas Day fire, El Camino Real may reopen to traffic this week

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 9, 2024, 5:26 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A commercial building at 4600 El Camino Real in Los Altos caught fire in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. Dozens of Santa Clara County Fire Department personnel worked to put out the three-alarm fire. Courtesy Robert Mathews.

A portion of El Camino Real that was closed due to a massive shopping mall fire on Christmas Day may reopen as early as Thursday, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

The eastbound block of El Camino Real, from San Antonio Road to Sherwood Avenue, has been closed since Dec. 25, with a detour set up to divert traffic away from the charred building at 4600 W. El Camino Real.

But traffic might soon return to normal, as the city of Los Altos recently approved the partial demolition of the front of the building, closest to El Camino Real. The demolition is expected to occur on Wednesday, Jan. 10, with a portion of El Camino Real, and possibly the entire block, reopening on Thursday, Jan. 11, the press release said.

The demolition is occurring in stages to keep the site intact as much as possible for fire investigators. Because of the building's structural instability, officials have not yet been able to access the interior to determine the cause of the fire.

“The demolition process will be completed systematically to preserve the integrity of the site as much as possible as the investigative process continues,” the press release said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The three-alarm fire, which occurred in the early morning on Dec. 25, displaced 11 tenants and completely gutted the shopping center.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Closed following major Christmas Day fire, El Camino Real may reopen to traffic this week

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 9, 2024, 5:26 pm

A portion of El Camino Real that was closed due to a massive shopping mall fire on Christmas Day may reopen as early as Thursday, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

The eastbound block of El Camino Real, from San Antonio Road to Sherwood Avenue, has been closed since Dec. 25, with a detour set up to divert traffic away from the charred building at 4600 W. El Camino Real.

But traffic might soon return to normal, as the city of Los Altos recently approved the partial demolition of the front of the building, closest to El Camino Real. The demolition is expected to occur on Wednesday, Jan. 10, with a portion of El Camino Real, and possibly the entire block, reopening on Thursday, Jan. 11, the press release said.

The demolition is occurring in stages to keep the site intact as much as possible for fire investigators. Because of the building's structural instability, officials have not yet been able to access the interior to determine the cause of the fire.

“The demolition process will be completed systematically to preserve the integrity of the site as much as possible as the investigative process continues,” the press release said.

The three-alarm fire, which occurred in the early morning on Dec. 25, displaced 11 tenants and completely gutted the shopping center.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.