Mountain View hires new human resources director

The city of Mountain View has hired a new human resources director who will oversee all aspects of the city’s workforce, supporting nearly 900 employees.

Maxine Gullo will fill the shoes of retired director, Sue Rush, who left the position last month after serving the city for 24 years.

Gullo will begin working for the city on Feb. 5 with an annual starting salary of $265,000, according to a recent news release.

Gullo has more than 26 years of experience in local government, serving most recently as an assistant city administrator, where she managed human resources and other administrative functions for the city of Carmel-by-the-Sea, according to the news release.

The duties of the human resources position are extensive, encompassing a wide scope of responsibilities, from recruitment and retention to classification and compensation management, as well as all aspects of employee and labor relations that includes performance and leave management, training, development and wellness initiatives.