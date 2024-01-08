News

Mountain View hires new human resources director

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 8, 2024, 4:40 pm
The city of Mountain View has hired a new human resources director who will oversee all aspects of the city’s workforce, supporting nearly 900 employees.

The city of Mountain View hired a new human resources director, Maxine Gullo, who will start Feb. 5. Courtesy city of Mountain View.

Maxine Gullo will fill the shoes of retired director, Sue Rush, who left the position last month after serving the city for 24 years.

Gullo will begin working for the city on Feb. 5 with an annual starting salary of $265,000, according to a recent news release.

Gullo has more than 26 years of experience in local government, serving most recently as an assistant city administrator, where she managed human resources and other administrative functions for the city of Carmel-by-the-Sea, according to the news release.

The duties of the human resources position are extensive, encompassing a wide scope of responsibilities, from recruitment and retention to classification and compensation management, as well as all aspects of employee and labor relations that includes performance and leave management, training, development and wellness initiatives.

But Gallo did not seem daunted by the task. “As the new Human Resources Director, I look forward to bringing my decades of experience and high energy to support the City of Mountain View’s mission,” she said in the news release.

Gallo also will inherit a position that ushered in key employee policies over the last few years. Under Rush’s watch, the city developed and updated procedures for catastrophic leave, telecommuting, bereavement leave, the Employee Homebuyer program and paid parental leave program.

