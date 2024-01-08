News

Children urge Eshoo to call for cease-fire in Gaza at letter drop-off event

The group delivered more than 50 messages calling for a cease-fire to Rep. Eshoo

by Emma Donelly-Higgins / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 8, 2024, 1:36 pm 2
Updated: Mon, Jan 8, 2024, 6:38 pm
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Local kids read letters to an Eshoo staffer outside her Palo Alto office on Jan. 4, 2024, urging the congresswoman to call for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. Photo by Emma Donelly-Higgins.

Over 20 parents, children and community organizers stood outside Rep. Anna Eshoo’s office in downtown Palo Alto Thursday, Jan. 4, to deliver letters written by young constituents asking the congresswoman to support a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

At 2:30 p.m., the group buzzed the congresswoman’s door requesting an audience with Eshoo, D-Menlo Park, who was not in the office, according to a staff member. Instead, Staff Assistant Ariana Ziolkowski met with the group on the sidewalk. She listened to several of the children — some as young as 6 years old — read aloud their letters and collected the set of over 50 messages to send to Eshoo.

The letters call for a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians since Hamas militants killed roughly 1,200 Israelis and took about 247 people hostage on Oct. 7, 2023.

"Your decisions hurt everyone around you and some people are losing loved ones. In 2024 call a ceasefire," a 13 year old whose letter was delivered to Eshoo wrote.

In a Dec. 18 statement on the war in Gaza, Eshoo said she called on Israel to show restraint and that she urged President Joe Biden to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians. She has not called for a cease-fire.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"While I have consistently pressed the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to take precautions to protect civilians, I have not called on Israel to end its military operations because I believe Hamas must be removed from power in Gaza," Eshoo stated.

Eshoo said she remains committed to advancing a diplomatic resolution to the "cycle of violence." An Eshoo staffer said that the children’s letters, like all messages from constituents, will be sent to Eshoo, who will decide how to respond.

An 11-year-old Palestinian boy living in Los Gatos who has family in Gaza wrote about the "devastating time" that both Israelis and Palestinians are experiencing in his letter.

"I demand a ceasefire. I don't know why people don't want one," he wrote. "There will only be more deaths, including my family members. If there is a ceasefire, both sides can stop fighting and resolve."

Lina M. Seikh, an immigrant rights attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim rights advocacy group, brought her two daughters to the event.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

"I can't sleep at night. I just can't bear… to look away from the news, even though it's so painful," she said. "I know that many of the people here in this community feel the exact same way, and we will not stand for this genocide. We're gonna keep showing up until something is done."

Event organizer Nadine Mansour said that she hopes Eshoo will be receptive to the children’s concerns.

In addition to calling her office daily, Mansour said that she and a group of other adults showed up to Eshoo’s office a month ago to deliver their own letters and were not allowed to enter due to COVID-19 protocol.

An Eshoo staffer said they to the group of adults outside the office at the time due to safety concerns and its small size. But Mansour said that nobody came to speak to them at the previous event and that instead of delivering the letters, they taped them to the door.

"We're grateful that they were able to come out today and physically receive our letters," Mansour said. "I hope that this is really the beginning in which we can continue to engage with our representative on such an important matter."

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local political news. Become a member today.
Join

Children urge Eshoo to call for cease-fire in Gaza at letter drop-off event

The group delivered more than 50 messages calling for a cease-fire to Rep. Eshoo

by Emma Donelly-Higgins / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 8, 2024, 1:36 pm
Updated: Mon, Jan 8, 2024, 6:38 pm

Over 20 parents, children and community organizers stood outside Rep. Anna Eshoo’s office in downtown Palo Alto Thursday, Jan. 4, to deliver letters written by young constituents asking the congresswoman to support a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

At 2:30 p.m., the group buzzed the congresswoman’s door requesting an audience with Eshoo, D-Menlo Park, who was not in the office, according to a staff member. Instead, Staff Assistant Ariana Ziolkowski met with the group on the sidewalk. She listened to several of the children — some as young as 6 years old — read aloud their letters and collected the set of over 50 messages to send to Eshoo.

The letters call for a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians since Hamas militants killed roughly 1,200 Israelis and took about 247 people hostage on Oct. 7, 2023.

"Your decisions hurt everyone around you and some people are losing loved ones. In 2024 call a ceasefire," a 13 year old whose letter was delivered to Eshoo wrote.

In a Dec. 18 statement on the war in Gaza, Eshoo said she called on Israel to show restraint and that she urged President Joe Biden to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians. She has not called for a cease-fire.

"While I have consistently pressed the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to take precautions to protect civilians, I have not called on Israel to end its military operations because I believe Hamas must be removed from power in Gaza," Eshoo stated.

Eshoo said she remains committed to advancing a diplomatic resolution to the "cycle of violence." An Eshoo staffer said that the children’s letters, like all messages from constituents, will be sent to Eshoo, who will decide how to respond.

An 11-year-old Palestinian boy living in Los Gatos who has family in Gaza wrote about the "devastating time" that both Israelis and Palestinians are experiencing in his letter.

"I demand a ceasefire. I don't know why people don't want one," he wrote. "There will only be more deaths, including my family members. If there is a ceasefire, both sides can stop fighting and resolve."

Lina M. Seikh, an immigrant rights attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim rights advocacy group, brought her two daughters to the event.

"I can't sleep at night. I just can't bear… to look away from the news, even though it's so painful," she said. "I know that many of the people here in this community feel the exact same way, and we will not stand for this genocide. We're gonna keep showing up until something is done."

Event organizer Nadine Mansour said that she hopes Eshoo will be receptive to the children’s concerns.

In addition to calling her office daily, Mansour said that she and a group of other adults showed up to Eshoo’s office a month ago to deliver their own letters and were not allowed to enter due to COVID-19 protocol.

An Eshoo staffer said they to the group of adults outside the office at the time due to safety concerns and its small size. But Mansour said that nobody came to speak to them at the previous event and that instead of delivering the letters, they taped them to the door.

"We're grateful that they were able to come out today and physically receive our letters," Mansour said. "I hope that this is really the beginning in which we can continue to engage with our representative on such an important matter."

Comments

Dan Waylonis
Registered user
Jackson Park
15 hours ago
Dan Waylonis, Jackson Park
Registered user
15 hours ago

Yeah getting policy advice from 11 year olds is probably not super useful. Perhaps Eshoo should share some photos or videos from October 7th to help educate the kids.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Elliot Lepler
Registered user
Old Mountain View
15 hours ago
Elliot Lepler, Old Mountain View
Registered user
15 hours ago

Thank you Congresswoman Eshoo for recognizing that the fight against Hamas is an important fight for all of us.
[Portion removed]

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.