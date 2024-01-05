A month-by-month look at the Voice's top articles of 2023

From high downtown retail vacancy rates, to disputes between the city and schools, to an innovative new ice cream shop, Voice readers were drawn to a diverse array of stories over the past year.

As we enter 2024, the Voice decided to take a look back at its most popular articles from the past 12 months.

Far and away the most popular story of 2023 was Emily Margaretten's October feature on the owner of Chez TJ, whose retirement plans were derailed by a historical designation. The story generated widespread interest and received the most engagement in both October and November.

Tensions between the city and local school districts were a recurring topic over the past year, with the Voice publishing a deep-dive in April about disagreements over how to pay to educate the students who will move into new housing that is expected to be built. In September, disputes over a school fields deal made the news.

Other popular articles from 2023 included stories about extended power outages caused by a wind storm, controversy over changes to Mountain View High's journalism program and the impact of experiencing an involuntary mental health hold.