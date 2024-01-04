News

Program to offer 50% discounted fares to lower-income Bay Area residents

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 4, 2024, 12:01 pm 0
North and Southbound Caltrain trains arrive at the downtown Palo Alto train station on July 24, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Lower-income Bay Area residents are invited to apply for a pilot program aiming to offer them 50% discounted fares, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority said Tuesday.

The Clipper START initiative, administered by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, will give eligible participants a 50 percent discount on single adult fares for the VTA, AC Transit, Marin Transit, SolTrans, BART, Muni, Sonoma County Transit, Caltrain, and Napa VINE, among others.

According to the VTA, individuals must meet the following criteria to be eligible for the program:

-Be a resident of the San Francisco Bay Area.

-Be aged 19-64 years.

-Not possess an RTC Clipper Card for people with disabilities.

-Have a household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

The VTA said applying residents must also provide proof of identity and income​ to receive a personalized Clipper card in the mail to get their discounts.

Those who are interested and wish to apply can visit clipperstartcard.com.

