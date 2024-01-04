Program to offer 50% discounted fares to lower-income Bay Area residents

Lower-income Bay Area residents are invited to apply for a pilot program aiming to offer them 50% discounted fares, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority said Tuesday.

The Clipper START initiative, administered by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, will give eligible participants a 50 percent discount on single adult fares for the VTA, AC Transit, Marin Transit, SolTrans, BART, Muni, Sonoma County Transit, Caltrain, and Napa VINE, among others.

According to the VTA, individuals must meet the following criteria to be eligible for the program:

-Be a resident of the San Francisco Bay Area.

-Be aged 19-64 years.