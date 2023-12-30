Community Briefs: Holiday closures, new minimum wage and high COVID levels

Public services impacted by New Year's Day holiday

The new year is just a few days away and that means various municipal services will be closed or operating on a limited basis.

Mountain View City Hall is closed through Monday, Jan. 1, along with most city departments and facilities. Emergency services will continue to operate.

Buses and trains will also be operating on modified hours. Caltrain and VTA will both offer free fares after 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

For a full rundown of how the holidays will impact local public services, check out the Voice's recent roundup article.

Minimum wage to rise in the new year

With the new year comes a higher minimum wage in Mountain View.