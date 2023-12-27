Rain, winds, high surf expected throughout Bay Area later this week

Gusty winds and several rounds of rain are expected this week throughout the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service said starting Tuesday, minor coastal flooding would be occurring in the North, South, and East Bay as well as along the San Francisco Peninsula.

On Wednesday and Friday, residents living in the North, East and South Bay, the San Francisco Peninsula, Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties are set to have minor rain and wind.

Rain amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches will be possible in the North Bay and 0.5 inches or less will fall in the rest of the region during Wednesday's storm. On Friday, rainfall amounts are expected to be higher than Wednesday with lower elevations forecasted to receive 1-1.5 inches and higher elevations getting 2 or more inches.

In coastal areas, wind gusts will be as high as 40 mph and on Friday could be as high as 35 mph.