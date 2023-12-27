News

Rain, winds, high surf expected throughout Bay Area later this week

Minor coastal flooding could occur in the North, South, and East Bay as well as along the San Francisco Peninsula

by Victoria Franco / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 27, 2023, 9:50 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Pedestrians walk through the rain in Mitchell Park in Palo Alto on Jan. 28, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Gusty winds and several rounds of rain are expected this week throughout the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service said starting Tuesday, minor coastal flooding would be occurring in the North, South, and East Bay as well as along the San Francisco Peninsula.

On Wednesday and Friday, residents living in the North, East and South Bay, the San Francisco Peninsula, Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties are set to have minor rain and wind.

Rain amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches will be possible in the North Bay and 0.5 inches or less will fall in the rest of the region during Wednesday's storm. On Friday, rainfall amounts are expected to be higher than Wednesday with lower elevations forecasted to receive 1-1.5 inches and higher elevations getting 2 or more inches.

In coastal areas, wind gusts will be as high as 40 mph and on Friday could be as high as 35 mph.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Strong winds out of the south Wednesday are expected to gust from 25-30 mph in lower elevations, and potentially up to 45 mph at the coast and higher elevations," the weather service said.

The weather service said the combination of wind and rain could potentially cause trees to fall down.

Additionally, high surf is predicted to build Wednesday, with breaking waves reaching up to 22 feet long along northwest-west facing beaches by Thursday morning.

"The high surf Saturday looks smaller than Thursday, but still hazardous," the weather service said.

The weather service said a high surf warning will begin at 3 a.m. Thursday and will continue until 3 a.m. Friday.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Rain, winds, high surf expected throughout Bay Area later this week

Minor coastal flooding could occur in the North, South, and East Bay as well as along the San Francisco Peninsula

by Victoria Franco / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 27, 2023, 9:50 am

Gusty winds and several rounds of rain are expected this week throughout the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service said starting Tuesday, minor coastal flooding would be occurring in the North, South, and East Bay as well as along the San Francisco Peninsula.

On Wednesday and Friday, residents living in the North, East and South Bay, the San Francisco Peninsula, Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties are set to have minor rain and wind.

Rain amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches will be possible in the North Bay and 0.5 inches or less will fall in the rest of the region during Wednesday's storm. On Friday, rainfall amounts are expected to be higher than Wednesday with lower elevations forecasted to receive 1-1.5 inches and higher elevations getting 2 or more inches.

In coastal areas, wind gusts will be as high as 40 mph and on Friday could be as high as 35 mph.

"Strong winds out of the south Wednesday are expected to gust from 25-30 mph in lower elevations, and potentially up to 45 mph at the coast and higher elevations," the weather service said.

The weather service said the combination of wind and rain could potentially cause trees to fall down.

Additionally, high surf is predicted to build Wednesday, with breaking waves reaching up to 22 feet long along northwest-west facing beaches by Thursday morning.

"The high surf Saturday looks smaller than Thursday, but still hazardous," the weather service said.

The weather service said a high surf warning will begin at 3 a.m. Thursday and will continue until 3 a.m. Friday.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.