Mountain View shooting injures child and adult on Christmas, police still searching for suspect

A shooting left a six-year-old child and a man injured in a Mountain View home on Christmas evening, with police still searching for the suspect, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a call around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 reporting that a child had been shot in a home located at the 900 block of Clark Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a child suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. A man also had non-threatening life injuries to the lower part of his body, according to the statement.

Police said at least one suspect fired into the home and then ran away. It is possible that there was more than one person involved in the incident. The motive for the shooting was unclear, according to the statement.

Police searched the area but did not find any suspects during the initial investigation. The child was transported to a local hospital to treat his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. The adult did not require medical treatment, police said.

Police are actively working on the case and asking that anyone with information about the incident, including the identity of the shooter, contact Det. Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov. For Spanish speakers, contact Det. Angelica Espitia at angelica.espita@mountainview.gov. The public also can call in anonymous tips at 650-903-6618.