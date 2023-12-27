Arts briefs: Orgone, Qualia year-end party

This weekend, go old-school with funk and soul outfit Orgōne at The Guild or catch a jazzy, avant-garde musical performance at Qualia Contemporary Art's year-end party.

Orgōne

Bring the last days of 2023 to a close with good vibes as Orgōne plays The Guild Theatre on Dec. 29. The end of the year is often a time to look back, and the Los Angeles-based band offers a fun trip way back to the funk, soul and psychedelic rock of the '60s and '70s — but with modern high energy. Drawing on groovy, jazzy organ, bright horns, wild, sometimes wailing guitar and deep vocal harmonies, the group's sound is at once energizing and blissed-out. As a music collective, their funky sound beautifully coalesces around and complements their numerous collaborators over the years. DJ Harry Duncan opens.

Dec. 29, 8 p.m. at The Guild Theatre, 949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. Tickets are $33-$63. guildtheatre.com.

Qualia Year-End Party

Just ahead of the holidays, Qualia Contemporary Art packed up and moved to a larger space and presented its first show in the new location, "The Edge of Days," which visitors can catch through Jan. 3. Now the downtown Palo Alto gallery is wrapping up an eventful year with a special performance by composers and musicians Theo Robinson and Victor Xie on Dec. 30. The duo, who are friends and longtime collaborators, use improvisation to dig deep and explore the subconscious; their program at Qualia features themes that highlight key concepts for each performer, with Xie delving into ideas that are very much in the moment, drawing them together with meditative calligraphy, while Robinson explores family bonds and lasting memories. Robinson and Xie's original works "meld the influences of jazz, Asian ritual music and the avant-garde," according to a press release about the event. Light refreshments and drinks will be served.

Dec. 30, 3:30-5 p.m. at Qualia Contemporary Art, 229 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto. RSVP to qca_info@qualiagallery.com. qualiacontemporaryart.com.