3-alarm fire guts building near Chef Chu's

Officials: Fire took 12 hours to get under control

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 26, 2023, 9:40 am

A fire that broke out early Christmas morning destroyed a commercial building in the 4600 block of El Camino Real in Los Altos. Photo by Jocelyn Dong.

A three-alarm fire that damaged a commercial building in Los Altos early on Christmas morning was declared under control as of about 5:20 p.m., police and fire officials said.

Fire crews use an aerial ladder to battle a blaze that broke out early Christmas morning and destroyed a commercial building at the 4600 block of El Camino Real in Los Altos. Photo by Jocelyn Dong.

The fire was first reported at 4:48 a.m. Monday at a two-story building covering more than 20,000 square feet of the 4600 block of El Camino Real, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The building is south of Chef Chu's restaurant and housed a dance school, a hair salon and a judo club, among other businesses.

Eastbound El Camino Real will remain closed between San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue until the building can be demolished, fire officials said on Monday.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to police.

El Camino Real is blocked off until a commercial building damaged by fire in the 4600 block of El Camino Real in Los Altos can be demolished. Photo by Jocelyn Dong.

Lyn
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

I wonder how this fire started?? I feel so sorry for the companies that were affected by this fire. I assume they will cease to exist. This is so sad. If anyone knows who or what caused this fire, please share this information. Thanks.

skim1@yahoo.com
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

I just heard about it. Why do so many fires begin between 3 - 5am? On a Christmas morning? Santa delivering hot coals? Doubt it. Lots of really old buildings mysteriously catch fire. No restaurant, only Judo, hair and nail, Tailor shop in that building.
My bet is on a really good arson job so another monster building can be built on prime location. In October, 2013, I was victim of an arson in Palo Alto. No perpetrator caught. In 2014, seven arson jobs recorded in Sunnyvale. It's underreported crime.

