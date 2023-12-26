3-alarm fire guts building near Chef Chu's

A three-alarm fire that damaged a commercial building in Los Altos early on Christmas morning was declared under control as of about 5:20 p.m., police and fire officials said.

The fire was first reported at 4:48 a.m. Monday at a two-story building covering more than 20,000 square feet of the 4600 block of El Camino Real, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The building is south of Chef Chu's restaurant and housed a dance school, a hair salon and a judo club, among other businesses.

Eastbound El Camino Real will remain closed between San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue until the building can be demolished, fire officials said on Monday.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to police.