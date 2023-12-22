Holiday Fund: Ravenswood Family Health Network helps get people back on their feet

Another struggle Maria faced was food insecurity. For some time, Maria's mother would walk to the closest grocery store, which is about a mile away. Maria would sit in her bed and worry when her mother went to the store because she had a bad knee and grocery bags were heavy. To help the family, Jacqueline connected them to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley . Through one of the food bank's programs, Maria has been receiving bi-weekly grocery drop offs to her front door.

Maria said: "Being able to schedule my own rides to the clinic helps make me feel more self-reliant." She is also excited to be able to order a ride to her physical therapy where she is learning to walk again.

The biggest barrier Maria was facing was transportation to and from the clinic, which was why she was missing appointments. Ravenswood's transportation coordinator, Zack, began coordinating her rides, and eventually showed her how to order a ride online through Redi-Wheels, a transportation service assisting the mobility impaired people traveling in San Mateo County.

Social services have played a pivotal role in Maria's health and well-being. In March of 2023, she missed medical appointments, had overdue labs, and was at risk of losing state In-Home Support Services (IHSS). Ravenswood's social services manager, Karla, made a visit to Maria's home and noticed Maria lacked motivation to attend to her medical needs. Jacqueline, Ravenswood's medical social worker, began making regular visits to help Maria overcome any health challenges.

A decade ago, our patient Maria's life took a drastic and unexpected turn: Maria suffered a stroke. This life-altering event left her with various challenges, including mobility impairment, difficulty carrying out daily tasks and multiple surgeries. Since her stroke, she has been a patient of Ravenswood Family Health Network where she now utilizes many of the services, including family medicine, optometry, social services, and the laboratory and pharmacy.

With the help of our social services team, Maria has regained hope, mobility, strength, and determination to attend to her medical needs. She has been attending all medical appointments and has built a strong relationship with Karla, Jacqueline, and the entire social services team.

Karla said: "She has been a beautiful evolving patient. The biggest thing for me is her motivation. Going from depressed to hopeful and determined."

The latest obstacle that our social services team is working on overcoming with Maria is creating a comfortable and safe place to shower. Each day, Maria's sister commutes from San Jose to help her get cleaned up. Since her bathroom has a really high tub that she has not been able to get into safely, Maria sits in a chair in her kitchen where she gets lathered and washed. To help Maria feel more independent, Jacqueline has been working with Maria's insurance company, the apartment landlord, and contract workers to reconstruct her bathtub. Maria looks forward to having more privacy after the reconstruction.

Ravenswood Family Health Network is dedicated to supporting the overall health and well being of all our patients. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a higher demand for necessary resources to reduce health disparities. A few of the care gaps our patients face are access to food, safe and affordable housing, domestic violence resources, and more.

Holiday Fund: Ravenswood Family Health Network helps get people back on their feet