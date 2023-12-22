Find out how trash pick up, mail delivery, train service and more will be impacted by the holidays

With Christmas and the new year fast approaching, a number of public services will be closed or operating on a limited basis. Here's what will be impacted in the coming weeks:
City services
City of Mountain View: City Hall and most city facilities will be closed from Christmas Day, Dec. 25, through New Year's Day, Jan. 1. For more information, visit mountainview.gov.
Police/fire: Non-emergency police and fire services will be closed from Dec. 25 through Jan. 1. The police records division will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 27-29. Emergency services will remain available throughout the holidays by calling 9-1-1. For more information, visit mountainview.gov.
Senior Center: The Senior Center will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 29 through Jan. 1. The center will be open 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the senior nutrition program on Dec. 26-28. For more information, visit mountainview.gov.
Mountain View Library: The library will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 27-29. For more information, visit library.mountainview.gov.
Garbage pick up: There will be no trash or recycling collection on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. If your regular collection day is on Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Jan. 1 or Jan. 2, it will occur one day later. For more information, visit mountainview.gov/our-city/departments/public-works.
Transportation
Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a weekend schedule on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. On New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, Caltrain will follow a weekend schedule with selected extra service. Fares will be free after 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve. For more information, visit caltrain.com/schedules/holiday-service-schedules.
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA offices will be closed and transit services will operate on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. VTA light rail and buses will be free from 8 p.m. onwards on New Year's Eve, with modified schedules for certain lines. For more information, visit vta.org/2023-vta-holiday-service-information.
Federal, state offices
U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 and there will not be residential or business deliveries. Blue collection boxes also won't be serviced. Priority Mail Express is the exception, with delivery available every day in certain areas for an additional fee. For more information, visit usps.com/holidaynews.
Schools
Mountain View Whisman School District: Schools and the district office will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 7. Staff will return to work on Monday, Jan. 8, with students resuming classes on Jan. 9. For more information, visit mvwsd.org.
Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District: Schools are closed for winter break from Dec. 22 through Jan. 7. Staff will resume work on Jan. 8, with students returning on Wednesday, Jan. 10. For more information, visit mvla.net.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.