Find out how trash pick up, mail delivery, train service and more will be impacted by the holidays

With Christmas and the new year fast approaching, a number of public services will be closed or operating on a limited basis. Here's what will be impacted in the coming weeks:

City services

City of Mountain View: City Hall and most city facilities will be closed from Christmas Day, Dec. 25, through New Year's Day, Jan. 1. For more information, visit mountainview.gov.

Police/fire: Non-emergency police and fire services will be closed from Dec. 25 through Jan. 1. The police records division will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 27-29. Emergency services will remain available throughout the holidays by calling 9-1-1. For more information, visit mountainview.gov.

Senior Center: The Senior Center will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 29 through Jan. 1. The center will be open 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the senior nutrition program on Dec. 26-28. For more information, visit mountainview.gov.

Mountain View Library: The library will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 27-29. For more information, visit library.mountainview.gov.