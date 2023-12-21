Stitching it together: Coastside Quilt Studio offers crafting and community

“I don’t know what it was about it, but I absolutely loved it,” she said. “It came very naturally to me. I kind of got hooked.”

Miller has been sewing since childhood, learning around age 9 or 10, inspired by her mother and grandmother. But she didn’t venture into quilting until 2009, when she suddenly had the thought one day, “‘You know, I really want to learn how to make a quilt.’ Literally, it was random,” she said with a laugh. She enrolled in a class at Joann Fabrics in Redwood City (where she ended up being the only student) and has been quilting ever since.

“I had always wanted to do something like this but never actually thought it would happen,” she said. “It’s a hobby that has turned into a business.”

That’s the philosophy of Dana Miller, who recently opened Coastside Quilt Studio in Pacifica as not only a spot to make and sell her own designs, but also as a gathering place for quilters and crafters – and those who are interested in learning those skills.

A quilt is a multilayered thing, both physically and, in many cases, metaphorically. In the right hands, it can be a functional, warm blanket, a work of art, and a way of stitching together memories and nurturing community all in one tidy textile project.

In terms of classes, she offers introductory sewing and quilting and also invites friends to lead monthly craft sessions. With refreshments provided and a convivial atmosphere, she said, it becomes a fun, social hangout in addition to a learning experience. Past classes have included beaded bracelet making, wreath making, and mosaics. Coming up are workshops on macrame, Christmas shutters, no-sew fabric ornaments and another (already sold-out) mosaic class, and the schedule for 2024 is in the works.

One of the other offerings that makes her space especially useful to local quilters is its longarm services. The longarm, as she described it, is a large, computerized sewing machine that can hold up to a king-size quilt and significantly cuts down the amount of hours it takes to put a quilt together.

The business serves mainly as the headquarters and studio for her custom quilt projects, as well as community classes. She also offers a small selection of fabric for sale.

The experience so far has been “absolutely fantastic, and a bit surreal,” she said. “The support I have seen from the quilting community alone has been tremendous.”

“I was really sensing a strong need for something like this here,” she said, noting that quilt shops are few and far between around the coast and in San Francisco these days (with Always Quilting in San Mateo being the closest). Getting involved with the San Francisco Quilters Guild and Pacifica Quilter’s Club helped bolster her desire to “bring together a community of creatives.”

By last winter, she’d outgrown her small home studio, with boxes of fabric and quilts in progress crowding her in and leaving her little room to maneuver. She also taught a few very successful classes at Sanchez Art Center. The timing seemed right for expanding into her own space where she could both work on her own projects as well as invite others in.

“As sad as it is, I’m really touched by people who bring me clothing from someone who’s passed away,” she said. “I love listening to their stories, to see the other person pull out each shirt and look at them and read them. It’s really special, to be able to take that box of shirts that’s been sitting in a closet and turn those into this treasured keepsake.”

Especially meaningful to Miller is when she is able to create a comforting memorial quilt for someone whose loved one has died.

In the meantime, her custom quilt business was taking off, especially once she got into making T-shirt and memory quilts. For these projects, she takes a collection of T-shirts or other items of special significance to a client and turns them into a one-of-a-kind memento quilt. She often makes quilts from outgrown-but-beloved baby clothes and then, with the help of her mom, makes a special teddy bear from the leftover scraps.

After the pandemic years, Miller thought her brief teaching days were done, but last autumn a post popped up on a Pacifica locals Facebook page, looking for a local sewing instructor. To her amusement, friends repeatedly began tagging Miller on the post, and while she was hesitant at first, she found herself mulling the possibilities. The space in which she had previously taught had closed, and she began to consider the feasibility of opening a place of her own someday.

“Something I’m so passionate about, seeing the enthusiasm and the light in another person’s eyes when they walk in not knowing how to use a sewing machine at all and then walk out with a pillow they made,” she recalled. “That sense of accomplishment. I just love that feeling.”

“I just kept making quilts and I thought, ‘What am I going to do with all of these?’” She started participating in craft fairs, starting with Pacifica’s Fog Fest in 2011 and selling via Etsy, and was heartened by the response.

Stitching it together: Coastside Quilt Studio offers crafting and community

The studio, which recently opened, looks to bring together quilters and crafters