Three teens injured after vehicle collides with a tree at Sonia Way and Miramonte Avenue in Mountain View

Three teenagers sustained serious injuries after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Mountain View yesterday morning, according to the Mountain View Police Department in a statement posted on Nextdoor.

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 10 a.m. on Dec. 19, reporting that a black sedan had collided into a tree near Sonia Way and Miramonte Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle lodged into a tree on the driveway of a home, police said.

Three teenagers were involved in the collision, with two suffering major injuries. All three teenagers were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not have an update about the teenagers’ condition at the time of the news release.

The cause of the collision was still under investigation, but speed likely was a factor, according to police.