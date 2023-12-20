State announces $700M Google settlement over accusations of monopoly

California, along with all of the 50 states and three U.S. territories, announced a $700 million settlement with Google on Tuesday morning for what the state's attorney general said was an "anticompetitive monopoly" via their Android app store.

The state's Attorney General Rob Bonta called the settlement one of the most significant and far-reaching during a press conference announcing the multistate settlement.

"Almost never do you have every state and the territories working together," Bonta added.

Google will pay restitution to customers who made purchases on their Android app store between August 2016 and September 2023 who the attorney general said were harmed by the search giant's anticompetitive practices.

"The settlement we are announcing today is a step forward to returning fairness and competition to the market and returning ill-gotten gains back to users," Bonta added.