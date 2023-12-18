News

Mountain View water pollution lawsuit will go forward in court

Judge denies motion to dismiss lawsuit alleging Clean Water Act violations

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Mon, Dec 18, 2023, 10:06 am
An environmental watchdog has alleged that Mountain View's aging sewer pipes and stormwater runoff has polluted its creeks, like Stevens Creek shown here, which then flows into the San Francisco Bay. Photo by Michelle Le.

In a legal setback to the cities of Mountain View and Sunnyvale, a federal court judge recently denied a request this month to dismiss a water pollution lawsuit that could potentially cost the cities tens of millions in fines.

In 2020, San Francisco Baykeeper, a nonprofit environmental organization, filed lawsuits against Mountain View and Sunnyvale alleging that they violated the federal Clean Water Act by discharging high volumes of raw sewage into creeks that flowed into the San Francisco Bay.

The suit alleged that the discharges occurred in Stevens Creek, Calabazas Creek, the Sunnyvale East Channel and the Guadalupe Slough.

Since then, both cities have filed motions stating that they should not be held accountable to the alleged violations. A judge denied the motions in 2020 and also issued a summary judgement in favor of Baykeeper in 2022. But a recent Supreme Court ruling, Sackett v. EPA, had the potential to change the legal status of the lawsuit.

In Sackett v. EPA, the Supreme Court narrowed the criteria of what is considered a “water of the United States,” or WOTUS. The cities of Mountain View and Sunnyvale used this ruling to argue that their creeks and streams were not WOTUS and therefore not subject to the Clean Water Act.

Last week, a U.S. District judge rejected this argument, stating that the creeks and streams were still WOTUS, and that Sackett v. EPA did not alter this determination, according to the court order on Dec. 11.

A Mountain View spokesperson said the city did not comment on active litigation.

In a press statement, Baykeeper praised the court’s decision to continue viewing the creeks as waters of the United States despite the Sackett ruling, meaning they will still be subject to the federal jurisdiction of the Clean Water Act.

“Decisions like this will help strengthen the law and allow it to continue to play an important role in protecting our local creeks, sloughs, rivers, and the Bay itself,” said Baykeeper Attorney Eric Buescher.

The lawsuit is expected to go to trial in August 2024.

Comments

SRB
Registered user
St. Francis Acres
13 hours ago
SRB, St. Francis Acres
Registered user
13 hours ago

Glad the court tossed the City's argument that our creeks are not US waters and not covered by the Clean Water Act.

Wish the City had instead spent money on a settlement and a plan to prevent further leakage.

Neighbor
Registered user
Shoreline West
6 hours ago
Neighbor, Shoreline West
Registered user
6 hours ago

I am saddened by the woeful lack of regard that the City of Mountain View has shown to it's citizens in this matter. Not WOTUS? What a ridiculous statement. Wishing the Baykeepers well in this endeavor.

