Mountain View water pollution lawsuit will go forward in court

In a legal setback to the cities of Mountain View and Sunnyvale, a federal court judge recently denied a request this month to dismiss a water pollution lawsuit that could potentially cost the cities tens of millions in fines.

In 2020, San Francisco Baykeeper, a nonprofit environmental organization, filed lawsuits against Mountain View and Sunnyvale alleging that they violated the federal Clean Water Act by discharging high volumes of raw sewage into creeks that flowed into the San Francisco Bay.

The suit alleged that the discharges occurred in Stevens Creek, Calabazas Creek, the Sunnyvale East Channel and the Guadalupe Slough.

Since then, both cities have filed motions stating that they should not be held accountable to the alleged violations. A judge denied the motions in 2020 and also issued a summary judgement in favor of Baykeeper in 2022. But a recent Supreme Court ruling, Sackett v. EPA, had the potential to change the legal status of the lawsuit.

In Sackett v. EPA, the Supreme Court narrowed the criteria of what is considered a “water of the United States,” or WOTUS. The cities of Mountain View and Sunnyvale used this ruling to argue that their creeks and streams were not WOTUS and therefore not subject to the Clean Water Act.