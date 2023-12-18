Mountain View police raid home in narcotics investigation, arresting two people following search warrant

Mountain View police arrested two people after serving a search warrant last week at a home on Ednamary Way, where they found narcotics, ammunition and thousands of dollars in cash.

The Dec. 14 search of the home, located near El Camino Real and El Monte Avenue, capped off a month-long investigation. Police learned that the residents living at the home were possibly in possession of guns and several different types of narcotics, according to a statement released by the Mountain View Police Department on Monday.

The department’s SWAT team, crisis negotiations team, drone team, gang suppression team and traffic team all assisted in the search of the home, which led to the discovery of pills, cannabis, 100 rounds of ammunition and several thousands of dollars in cash, police said.

Police arrested two Mountain View residents following the search. One of the suspects, 21, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substances for sale and for violating a temporary restraining order. A second suspect, 22, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest. Both were booked into Santa Clara County jail, police said.

Follow-up work is still being conducted, and police will have more information to share about the case, according to the statement.