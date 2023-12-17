Local residents who have died recently: Critzer, Reiner, Dau, Gopen, Ittner and Brugler

Local residents who have died recently include:

• William Critzer, 89, a Menlo Park man and longtime resident of the Bay Area who served as the director of finance and administration at Avenidas in Palo Alto, and also as the founding president of the Menlo Park Library Foundation, on Nov. 15.

• Doris Reiner, 98, who had a passion for interior design, spent time in the film industry playing roles as an extra in multiple films, and in retirement served as a dedicated volunteer for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, on Nov. 21.

• Alfred Dau, 94, who served in the U.S. Air Force before moving to the Bay Area and building his home in Atherton in 1960, later working a long career as a stockbroker, and who was a longtime member of the Sharon Heights Country Club in Menlo Park and the Fellowship Forum in Palo Alto, on July 23.

• Karen Gopen, 77, a longtime Palo Alto resident who worked at Fairchild Semiconductor and later volunteered for many years at schools and for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, on Dec. 2.