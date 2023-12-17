News

Community Briefs: Child care resolution, historical walking tour and a police holiday fundraiser

by Zoe Morgan and Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 17, 2023, 8:03 am 0
Mindy Lieberman teaches a class for two-year-olds at Mountain View Parent Nursery School on April 18, 2016. The City Council recently passed a resolution expressing its commitment to expand affordable child care. Photo by Michelle Le.

Mountain View supports ‘child care for all’ resolution

Expressing its commitment to expand affordable child care, the city of Mountain View adopted a resolution declaring its support of “child care for all,” as part of a larger advocacy movement that is happening in Santa Clara County.

Build the Future Santa Clara County, a non-profit organization, is encouraging cities to back more funding and policies so that all of the county’s residents can have access to affordable and quality child care.

“We really wanted to bring three things together: a policy, big business and a way to think about investing in childcare,” said Wendi Mahaney-Gurahoo, Build the Future project leader, at a City Council meeting on Dec. 12.

“You are our policy,” she added, addressing the council members.

Mahaney-Gurahoo cited statistics to underscore the county’s child care crisis. Infant child care is $26,4000 a year on average for one child, a cost that is unattainable for most families, she said. Yet even with this high cost, families are on lengthy waiting lists, as there are not enough child care facilities to support the demand.

“We have right now 2,000 families with vouchers and nowhere to go,” Mahaney-Gurahoo said, adding that 600 child care providers closed during the pandemic.

The City Council unanimously passed the “child care for all” resolution, making it the second city in the county to do so.

Historical association to host downtown walking tour

The Mountain View Historical Association is scheduled to host a walking tour of the downtown area on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 2-4 p.m.

The tour will focus on the stories of historic sites and buildings on and around Castro Street as a way of exploring the city's evolution over time, according to an event description.

The tour will begin at Centennial Plaza, 600 W. Evelyn Ave., and end near Eagle Park. There may be an additional component exploring downtown side streets that ends back at Centennial Plaza, depending on the tour guide's availability and participant interest, according to the description.

There is a suggested donation of $15, with a reduced $10 donation suggested for dues-paying members of the historical association. Advance registration is required.

For more information and to sign up, visit mountainviewhistorical.org/events.

Mountain View police seek donations for holiday gift drive

The Mountain View Police Department is collecting donations for its annual "Cops that Care" program, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Through Cops that Care, the police department distributes gifts to low-income families in the community. Those receiving the gifts have to either be Mountain View residents or have children in the Mountain View Whisman School District or at Mountain View High School, according to the fundraising page.

To contribute to the drive, visit roonga.com/2023copsthatcare.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.