Holiday Fund: CHAC's youth services fill unmet mental health needs for children and teens

In the following weeks, his teacher reported that Kabir was no longer shutting down in class and was utilizing his tools effectively. His parents were relieved that he was doing better in school, and were reframing their praise to be based on effort. In his last session, Kabir smiled and said, “I’m no longer a robot anymore!”

Kabir was referred to CHAC because he was having academic difficulties and would “shut down” and cry, and refuse to attempt any assignment that he perceived as difficult. Utilizing play therapy, Kabir would pretend to be a robot and then a rag doll in order to learn how to reduce muscle tension. His therapist also taught him tools and strategies to use when he was feeling overwhelmed in class, such as taking a timed one-minute break, deep breaths, thinking of other thoughts, and squeezing stress balls.

CHAC’s mission is to improve lives and strengthen communities through access to comprehensive and culturally responsive mental health services in northern Santa Clara County. Our school-based approach has a ripple effect; healthier children lead to healthier families, classmates and teachers, and ultimately, healthier communities.

CHAC is a sought-after placement for Marriage Family Therapy (MFT) trainees and associates and doctoral-level clinical psychology interns and practicum students. In 2023-24, we are training 54 clinicians for the future. All clinical work is conducted under the supervision of our highly skilled and experienced clinical staff who mentor, supervise and train using various theories and modalities.

CHAC supports over 6,000 families with younger children at our Family Resource Centers as well. Thanks to partnerships with organizations like FIRST 5 Santa Clara County and community collaborators, we offer classes, events, and individual consultations that contribute to building and maintaining healthy connections between parents and children, fostering resilience in families.

CHAC's primary focus is on school-based services for youth like Kabir and Jane. In the 2022-23 school year, CHAC therapists made a significant impact by supporting the psychological and emotional well-being of 4,824 students in grades K-12 across 33 schools. Through over 27,000 hours of counseling and social-emotional learning programs, these therapists not only assisted students but also provided crucial support to parents and caregivers, offering guidance and education. Beyond individual counseling, we also offer prevention based Social Emotional Learning (SEL) programs designed to help students succeed during their elementary and middle school journeys. These programs, ranging from Healthy Friendships to Mindfulness, served 3,687 students last year.

Another poignant example of CHAC's impact is the case of Jane, a middle school student facing challenges in family relationships that were affecting her ability to focus at school. With the empathic skills of a CHAC therapist, Jane felt safe enough to share her struggles. The therapist not only supported Jane but also provided resources to her mother, resulting in improvements at home. Through counseling sessions, they discussed coping skills for anxiety and healthy boundaries, leading to positive changes in Jane's relationships and overall well-being.

Our multifaceted approach, spanning school-based services, innovative SEL programs and Family Resource Centers, reflects a commitment to improving mental health and well-being at both individual and community levels. The stories of Jane and Kabir exemplify the transformative power of CHAC's interventions, demonstrating the organization's effectiveness in fostering positive change in the lives of those it serves.

Holiday Fund: CHAC's youth services fill unmet mental health needs for children and teens