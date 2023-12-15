News

Gas leak halts construction, closes down Church Street in Mountain View

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 15, 2023, 10:07 am
A gas leak halted construction at a Church Street residence early Thursday afternoon, leading to the evacuation of workers and residents, but no reported injuries, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

A gas leak occurred outside a residence on Church Street in Mountain View Thursday afternoon, Dec. 14. Courtesy Mountain View Fire Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call on Dec. 14 at 1:13 p.m., reporting that a construction crew hit a gas line at a house located on the 50 block of Church Street. Firefighters arrived to find a three-quarter inch steel natural gas line leaking above the ground, according to the statement.

It appeared that a motorized front loader had struck the gas meter, which was sheared off the utility riser, the fire department said.

The Mountain View Police Department and fire crew evacuated two construction workers from the site as well as residents living adjacent to and across the street from the house. Residents living behind the house on Dalma Drive were also evacuated, while residents of Olive Court and Fairhaven Court were asked to shelter in place, the fire department said.

Traffic was closed in both directions on Church Street while fire crews were on the scene.

Fire crews took steps to prevent the leaking gas from igniting while PG&E used a plug to stop the gas flow. The broken pipe was under control by 2:24 p.m., the fire department said.

After the emergency fix, the fire department turned the site over to PG&E for repair work and to investigate how the gas leak occurred. The evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes and the shelter-in-place order was lifted. Church Street also was reopened to traffic, the fire department said.

