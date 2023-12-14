News

Police search for man with gun near Palo Alto High

School temporarily placed in 'shelter in place' mode while officers investigate

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 14, 2023, 1:27 pm 0
Updated: Thu, Dec 14, 2023, 3:14 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Embarcadero Media file photo

Palo Alto High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Thursday morning as police investigated a report of a man pointing a gun at cars near the school.

They did not find the man or any additional witnesses who would corroborate seeing the man. Three hours after getting the initial report, they deemed the report "unfounded."

The department received a report of the man with a gun at about 11:30 a.m., according to its announcement on X.

School staff placed the Paly campus into "shelter in place" status, which required everyone to stay inside, police said in a news release. The school lifted the order by 12:15 p.m., after the police were unable to locate the suspect or any additional witnesses, police said.

Police "checked and cleared" Paly and remained in the area out of an abundance of caution for a few hours, the department said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The person who made the initial report said the man was pointing a handgun at passing cars on Alma Street, according to the police. They described the man as a Hispanic adult male with tattoos on his arms. He was reportedly seen on Alma Street, near the bike path at the rear of the school, police said.

At 2:20 p.m. police said they had spoken to several adults who saw a man matching the description on the bike path. The man was reportedly waving a cell phone, not a gun.

"We believe the initial report is unfounded," police said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Gennady Sheyner
 
Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com in 2008, he covered breaking news and local politics for the Waterbury Republican-American, a daily newspaper in Connecticut. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Police search for man with gun near Palo Alto High

School temporarily placed in 'shelter in place' mode while officers investigate

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 14, 2023, 1:27 pm
Updated: Thu, Dec 14, 2023, 3:14 pm

Palo Alto High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Thursday morning as police investigated a report of a man pointing a gun at cars near the school.

They did not find the man or any additional witnesses who would corroborate seeing the man. Three hours after getting the initial report, they deemed the report "unfounded."

The department received a report of the man with a gun at about 11:30 a.m., according to its announcement on X.

School staff placed the Paly campus into "shelter in place" status, which required everyone to stay inside, police said in a news release. The school lifted the order by 12:15 p.m., after the police were unable to locate the suspect or any additional witnesses, police said.

Police "checked and cleared" Paly and remained in the area out of an abundance of caution for a few hours, the department said.

The person who made the initial report said the man was pointing a handgun at passing cars on Alma Street, according to the police. They described the man as a Hispanic adult male with tattoos on his arms. He was reportedly seen on Alma Street, near the bike path at the rear of the school, police said.

At 2:20 p.m. police said they had spoken to several adults who saw a man matching the description on the bike path. The man was reportedly waving a cell phone, not a gun.

"We believe the initial report is unfounded," police said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.