Arts briefs: 'Holiday Extravaganza,' 'Snow Queen,' Messiah Sing and more

Adam Mansbach, author of “Go the F**k to Sleep," "Rage is Back” and “Angry Black White Boy,” among other publications, will discuss his new novel, “The Golem of Brooklyn,” with moderator and author Zack Bodner at an event at the Oshman Family Jewish Community Center. “The Golem of Brooklyn,” according to the event website, is “an epic romp through Jewish history and the American present that wrestles with the deepest questions of our humanity.” It follows a Brooklyn art teacher who manages to create a golem (a figure from Ashkenazi Jewish folklore made from clay or mud and brought to life by secret prayers).

Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. Tickets are $25. eventbrite.com.

Bayer Ballet’s ‘Snow Queen’

Hans Christian Anderson’s “The Snow Queen” comes to life on stage with Bayer’s Ballet’s annual production, based on the Danish fairy tale. The two-act ballet is the story of Kai, captured by the titular evil queen’s icy spell, and brave and loving Gerda’s quest to save him. Choreographed by Inna Bayer, the show, a tradition since 2014, includes hand-painted sets and original costumes.

Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View. Tickets are $38-$60. bayerballet.com.

Pamela Walsh Gallery Art Bash

Downtown Palo Alto's Pamela Walsh Gallery marks its fourth anniversary with a group exhibition showcasing works by its roster of contemporary artists, including Andrew Faulkner, Anna Sidana, Fernando Reyes, Ellen Richman, Danielle Eubank, Larry Horowitz and new artists Natalie Ciccoricco and Yoko Kubrick. A party celebrating the anniversary and the exhibition's opening takes place Dec. 16, with music from DJ Miles.Wav and drinks.

Dec. 16, 5-7 p.m. at Pamela Walsh Gallery, 540 Ramona St., Palo Alto. pamelawalshgallery.com/.

The Pops' Family Christmas Special

The California Pops Orchestra, with vocalists Dana Bauer and Peter Vilkin, brings together the best-known musical tales of the season, from "Frosty the Snowman" to "Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer" and even the Grinch, in a concert celebrating the holidays. The show includes other favorites such as "White Christmas," "Winter Wonderland" and "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town," and a Christmas carol sing-along. Plus, the kids in the audience are invited to come up on stage for the orchestra's performance of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," narrated by Bauer.

Dec. 17, 3 p.m. at San Mateo Performing Arts Center, 600 N. Delaware St., San Mateo. Tickets are $20-$55. californiapopsorchestra.com.

Schola Cantorum Messiah Sing

The choir celebrates a longstanding holiday tradition with its 57th annual Messiah Sing, inviting audiences to sing the Christmas section of Handel's "Messiah" and other favorite movements from the work, with orchestra. Singers can borrow a score or bring their own. The day before, Schola Cantorum performs "Peace on Earth!" a family concert featuring music and sing-alongs from many faiths and traditions.

Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Palo Alto, 1985 Louis Road, Palo Alto. $30 (free for children and students 25 and under). "Peace on Earth takes place Dec. 17, 4 p.m. at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave., Los Altos. scholacantorum.org.