Negotiators talk barricaded man out of Palo Alto home

Palo Alto police responding to a domestic violence call at a Palo Alto residence spent nearly five hours negotiating with a man who barricaded himself inside a home, Lt. Con Maloney said on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the home in the 2900 Block of Bryant Street at around 2:56 p.m. and found the man, in his 50s, would not exit the home. Police set up a negotiating team and called in law enforcement from Sunnyvale and the Sheriff's Office, Maloney said.

"While we evacuated a couple of adjacent homes out of an abundance of caution, there is no danger to public safety," Maloney said.

The man reportedly had firearms in the home, but Maloney said police hadn't yet confirmed if that was the case. The man did not display, nor did he use a weapon, he said.

Negotiators and tactical teams swarmed the area, blocking off the intersection of Bryant and El Carmelo Avenue. The man came to the front door at about 7:30 to 7:40 p.m. and was taken into custody. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Maloney said he did not know the man's condition or whether he had any injuries.