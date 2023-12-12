Review: TheatreWorks stages a winning 'Spelling Bee'

Director Meredith McDonough helms a buoyant production that captures the youthful fun in a tale of tween misfits (played by adult actors) vying for the top spot in a regional spelling bee and a place in the national contest. Shepherding them through the process are adults who sometimes have as much growing up to do as the young spellers. The delightful cast plays well off each other, clearly having fun with these charming characters and all their quirks.

The show offers more thoughtful lessons beyond the spelling of tricky words like "syzygy" — though you'll get that, too — but more than anything, it's a warm-hearted trip through the hopes, dreams and fears of the middle-schooler contestants, their families and even the contest organizers.

A regional spelling bee may not sound like an obvious subject for the most wonderful time of the year, but the production's high-energy numbers, warm humor and empathetic characterizations are well-suited to the season, helped along with some holiday decor bringing extra cheer to Andrea Bechert's brightly colored set.

'Tis just about the season for winter break, but at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, a cutthroat, academically rigorous contest is playing out this holiday season, with some audience members getting in on the act as well.

Maybe best of all, "Putnam" celebrates kindness and empathy for others while championing the idea that it's OK sometimes to take the pressure off yourself and have self-compassion — an especially refreshing theme for this season of high expectations.

The show demonstrates that not every song has to be an all-out showstopper to make an effective musical. That said, its handful of larger numbers offer a good time, particularly the perfectly controlled chaos of "Pandemonium."

"Putnam" is short and sweet, subbing quick musical interludes for the more traditional series of full-scale production numbers as the bee participants and organizers alike retreat into fantasies, flash back to formative memories — or explain personal "bee" techniques that help keep their spelling true.

All of the characters are broadly drawn and sometimes a bit silly, in a likable way. Beau Bradshaw grounds William Barfée, a character, who, with know-it-all tendencies and a particularly dramatic way of spelling with his foot, could've been closest to caricature, but Bradshaw finds his appeal.

Molly Bell brings a comic zeal to her role of real estate agent Rona Lisa Peretti, a former bee champ who's now a judge, with endless energy and enthusiasm that recalls Amy Poehler's "Parks & Recreation" character Leslie Knope (and not only because the actors do resemble each other a bit — both Rona and Leslie have the same glint in their eye and dogged passion for their work).

Speller Olive Ostrovsky has one of the more fraught back stories, but Maia Campbell infuses the character with heart and joyfulness. Campbell has a wonderful voice, and several moments harmonizing with other members of the ensemble were particularly beautiful.

The show strikes a smart balance between being playful, but never childish, comic but also kind — witness contestant Chip Tolentino's lament about a common source of embarrassment for teen boys. As Chip, Dave J. Abrams pulls off the song, and Chip's spelling bee run, with an appealing exuberance.

They also welcome a handful of audience members up on stage to take their turn at the microphone and it looks like the cast does a great job of making these guest spellers at home.

Review: TheatreWorks stages a winning 'Spelling Bee'

Everybody wins, in a way, in 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'