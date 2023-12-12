News

Santa Clara County fights to keep leaded aviation fuel ban

by Ruth Dusseault / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 12, 2023, 10:33 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

In January 2022, Santa Clara County banned the sale of leaded air fuels at its local airports after the results of a peer-reviewed study showed an alarming amount of the brain-damaging metal in blood levels of children who lived nearby.

Now, the county is in a national battle to keep the ban.

Funding for the Federal Aviation Administration expired Sept. 30 and Congress is moving to renew the agency's authorization and funding with two bills.

The Senate version would require airports to make available all the same fuel types they used since 2022 until the end of this decade or until a replacement for the lead fuel is widely available. For Santa Clara airports, that includes leaded fuels, a step backwards.

The House version, which has already passed, says that airports will have to sell the same fuels they were selling as of 2018.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, lead emissions from non-commercial piston-powered aircraft "are the largest single source of lead to the air in the U.S. in recent years" -- accounting for 470 tons of lead in 2017, or 70% of the country's lead air pollution that year. On Oct. 18, the agency officially determined that emissions from aircraft using leaded gasoline post a public health threat. Commercial airplanes use unleaded fuel.

The most common form of leaded fuel is known as 100LL, or 100 octane low lead avgas, which can contain up to 2.12 grams of lead per gallon. According to the aerospace engineering company Monroe, the main reason some airplanes still use leaded fuel is simply because their engines don't support unleaded fuel.

"Older airplanes feature older engines, and some of these engines can only run on leaded fuel like avgas," said the company in a statement. "If leaded aviation fuel was banned, the airplanes would essentially be grounded -- at least until their engines have been swapped out or modified to run on unleaded fuel."

"There are schools within a 1.5-mile radius of the Reid-Hillview Airport, where children are exposed to lead particles floating in the air, " said Marchela Lechuga, a neighborhood activist who spoke to the press about the problem Monday. Some health issues are irreversible, such as learning disabilities, she said.

On Tuesday, the Santa Clara Board of Supervisors will ask the county's Federal Affairs Advocacy Task Force to find ways to protect the county's ability to prohibit the sale of leaded fuel.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local health news. Become a member today.
Join

Santa Clara County fights to keep leaded aviation fuel ban

by Ruth Dusseault / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 12, 2023, 10:33 am

In January 2022, Santa Clara County banned the sale of leaded air fuels at its local airports after the results of a peer-reviewed study showed an alarming amount of the brain-damaging metal in blood levels of children who lived nearby.

Now, the county is in a national battle to keep the ban.

Funding for the Federal Aviation Administration expired Sept. 30 and Congress is moving to renew the agency's authorization and funding with two bills.

The Senate version would require airports to make available all the same fuel types they used since 2022 until the end of this decade or until a replacement for the lead fuel is widely available. For Santa Clara airports, that includes leaded fuels, a step backwards.

The House version, which has already passed, says that airports will have to sell the same fuels they were selling as of 2018.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, lead emissions from non-commercial piston-powered aircraft "are the largest single source of lead to the air in the U.S. in recent years" -- accounting for 470 tons of lead in 2017, or 70% of the country's lead air pollution that year. On Oct. 18, the agency officially determined that emissions from aircraft using leaded gasoline post a public health threat. Commercial airplanes use unleaded fuel.

The most common form of leaded fuel is known as 100LL, or 100 octane low lead avgas, which can contain up to 2.12 grams of lead per gallon. According to the aerospace engineering company Monroe, the main reason some airplanes still use leaded fuel is simply because their engines don't support unleaded fuel.

"Older airplanes feature older engines, and some of these engines can only run on leaded fuel like avgas," said the company in a statement. "If leaded aviation fuel was banned, the airplanes would essentially be grounded -- at least until their engines have been swapped out or modified to run on unleaded fuel."

"There are schools within a 1.5-mile radius of the Reid-Hillview Airport, where children are exposed to lead particles floating in the air, " said Marchela Lechuga, a neighborhood activist who spoke to the press about the problem Monday. Some health issues are irreversible, such as learning disabilities, she said.

On Tuesday, the Santa Clara Board of Supervisors will ask the county's Federal Affairs Advocacy Task Force to find ways to protect the county's ability to prohibit the sale of leaded fuel.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.