Community Briefs: Rengstorff House holiday tours, county health clinic funding and a Chanukah celebration

The Rengstorff House is Mountain View's oldest home and was located to Shoreline at Mountain View. Restored in 1991, it's an example of Victorian Italianate architecture.

The Rengstorff House is decorated for the holidays and available for free tours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m., as well as from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 30.

“A new North County clinic will serve local residents, take some of the pressure off our overburdened Valley Health Center Sunnyvale, and reduce the ‘far-too-long’ wait times for appointments,” Simitian said in the release.

The clinic will be part of Santa Clara Valley Healthcare, the county's health care delivery system. There are currently no county primary care clinics north of Sunnyvale. Valley Health Center Sunnyvale was at capacity last year, with a wait time of more than a month to see a doctor, according to Simitian's press release.

The funds the board of supervisors allocated will also be used to purchase items including furniture, medical equipment and IT equipment.

Construction to convert the existing two-story building began in late October and the clinic is expected to open in late 2024, according to the release.

Located at 4151 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto, the 24,500-square-foot facility will offer primary care, mental health, OB/GYN, pediatric and urgent care services, according to a press release from county Supervisor Joe Simitian. Lab, pharmacy and imaging services will also be available, as well as rotating specialty care services.

For more information about the Chanukah celebration and holiday gala, check out the senior center's December newsletter .

The senior center is open to those ages 55 and older and is located at 266 Escuela Ave.

The following day, the senior center is slated to host its annual holiday gala from 4-6 p.m. The event will feature a DJ and light refreshments.

The event will be led by the Chabad Jewish Center of Mountain View and include lighting a menorah, holiday crafts, songs and refreshments.

Community Briefs: Rengstorff House holiday tours, county health clinic funding and a Chanukah celebration