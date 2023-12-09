News

Community Briefs: Rengstorff House holiday tours, county health clinic funding and a Chanukah celebration

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 9, 2023, 8:51 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Mountain View's historic Rengstorff House was officially restored and dedicated as a public facility on March 2, 1991. Courtesy City of Mountain View.

Rengstorff House offers holiday tours

The Rengstorff House is decorated for the holidays and available for free tours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m., as well as from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 30.

The Rengstorff House is Mountain View's oldest home and was located to Shoreline at Mountain View. Restored in 1991, it's an example of Victorian Italianate architecture.

Commemorative Rengstorff House ornaments are for sale during the tours.

For more information, visit friendsofrhouse.org.

County allocates $18.5 million for primary care clinic near Mountain View

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors this week approved allocating $18.5 million to create a county-run primary health care clinic near the Mountain View border.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Located at 4151 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto, the 24,500-square-foot facility will offer primary care, mental health, OB/GYN, pediatric and urgent care services, according to a press release from county Supervisor Joe Simitian. Lab, pharmacy and imaging services will also be available, as well as rotating specialty care services.

Construction to convert the existing two-story building began in late October and the clinic is expected to open in late 2024, according to the release.

The funds the board of supervisors allocated will also be used to purchase items including furniture, medical equipment and IT equipment.

The clinic will be part of Santa Clara Valley Healthcare, the county's health care delivery system. There are currently no county primary care clinics north of Sunnyvale. Valley Health Center Sunnyvale was at capacity last year, with a wait time of more than a month to see a doctor, according to Simitian's press release.

“A new North County clinic will serve local residents, take some of the pressure off our overburdened Valley Health Center Sunnyvale, and reduce the ‘far-too-long’ wait times for appointments,” Simitian said in the release.

Senior Center to host Chanukah celebration and holiday gala

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

The Mountain View Senior Center is scheduled to host a Chanukah celebration from 3-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The event will be led by the Chabad Jewish Center of Mountain View and include lighting a menorah, holiday crafts, songs and refreshments.

The following day, the senior center is slated to host its annual holiday gala from 4-6 p.m. The event will feature a DJ and light refreshments.

The senior center is open to those ages 55 and older and is located at 266 Escuela Ave.

For more information about the Chanukah celebration and holiday gala, check out the senior center's December newsletter.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important political news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Community Briefs: Rengstorff House holiday tours, county health clinic funding and a Chanukah celebration

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 9, 2023, 8:51 am

Rengstorff House offers holiday tours

The Rengstorff House is decorated for the holidays and available for free tours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m., as well as from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 30.

The Rengstorff House is Mountain View's oldest home and was located to Shoreline at Mountain View. Restored in 1991, it's an example of Victorian Italianate architecture.

Commemorative Rengstorff House ornaments are for sale during the tours.

For more information, visit friendsofrhouse.org.

County allocates $18.5 million for primary care clinic near Mountain View

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors this week approved allocating $18.5 million to create a county-run primary health care clinic near the Mountain View border.

Located at 4151 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto, the 24,500-square-foot facility will offer primary care, mental health, OB/GYN, pediatric and urgent care services, according to a press release from county Supervisor Joe Simitian. Lab, pharmacy and imaging services will also be available, as well as rotating specialty care services.

Construction to convert the existing two-story building began in late October and the clinic is expected to open in late 2024, according to the release.

The funds the board of supervisors allocated will also be used to purchase items including furniture, medical equipment and IT equipment.

The clinic will be part of Santa Clara Valley Healthcare, the county's health care delivery system. There are currently no county primary care clinics north of Sunnyvale. Valley Health Center Sunnyvale was at capacity last year, with a wait time of more than a month to see a doctor, according to Simitian's press release.

“A new North County clinic will serve local residents, take some of the pressure off our overburdened Valley Health Center Sunnyvale, and reduce the ‘far-too-long’ wait times for appointments,” Simitian said in the release.

Senior Center to host Chanukah celebration and holiday gala

The Mountain View Senior Center is scheduled to host a Chanukah celebration from 3-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The event will be led by the Chabad Jewish Center of Mountain View and include lighting a menorah, holiday crafts, songs and refreshments.

The following day, the senior center is slated to host its annual holiday gala from 4-6 p.m. The event will feature a DJ and light refreshments.

The senior center is open to those ages 55 and older and is located at 266 Escuela Ave.

For more information about the Chanukah celebration and holiday gala, check out the senior center's December newsletter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.