Victim identified in fatal collision at Walmart parking lot in Mountain View

A pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot early Monday morning has been identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office as 35-year-old Sarah Nefstad.

The coroner’s office did not provide a city of residence for Nefstad.

The collision occurred around 6 a.m. on Dec. 4 when a Walmart employee drove into work and ran over Nefstad, who was in the middle of the parking lot, according to the Mountain View Police Department. The initial police statement identified Nefstad as a woman in her 60s.

Visibility was low at that time of the collision because of the dark and dense fog, police said. The driver cooperated with police following the incident, and drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

The coroner’s office attributed the cause of death to traumatic asphyxia.