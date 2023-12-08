News

Victim identified in fatal collision at Walmart parking lot in Mountain View

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 8, 2023, 12:40 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Mountain View Police closed off a Walmart parking lot, located at the 500 block of Showers Drive, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Dec. 4. Courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

A pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot early Monday morning has been identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office as 35-year-old Sarah Nefstad.

The coroner’s office did not provide a city of residence for Nefstad.

The collision occurred around 6 a.m. on Dec. 4 when a Walmart employee drove into work and ran over Nefstad, who was in the middle of the parking lot, according to the Mountain View Police Department. The initial police statement identified Nefstad as a woman in her 60s.

Visibility was low at that time of the collision because of the dark and dense fog, police said. The driver cooperated with police following the incident, and drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

The coroner’s office attributed the cause of death to traumatic asphyxia.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Victim identified in fatal collision at Walmart parking lot in Mountain View

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 8, 2023, 12:40 pm

A pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot early Monday morning has been identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office as 35-year-old Sarah Nefstad.

The coroner’s office did not provide a city of residence for Nefstad.

The collision occurred around 6 a.m. on Dec. 4 when a Walmart employee drove into work and ran over Nefstad, who was in the middle of the parking lot, according to the Mountain View Police Department. The initial police statement identified Nefstad as a woman in her 60s.

Visibility was low at that time of the collision because of the dark and dense fog, police said. The driver cooperated with police following the incident, and drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

The coroner’s office attributed the cause of death to traumatic asphyxia.

Comments

biking parent
Registered user
Rex Manor
4 hours ago
biking parent, Rex Manor
Registered user
4 hours ago

How fast were they driving? There is no way this should be happening

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.