Legislative analyst: State to face $58 billion, three-year budget deficit

Next year's deficit is on the magnitude of the impact of the 2008 recession

by John Fensterwald / EdSource

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 7, 2023, 11:26 am 2
State Capitol building. Courtesy Getty Images.

In the first glimpse at a dark financial forecast, the Legislative Analyst's Office reported Friday that the next California state budget will likely face a three-year $58 billion deficit, on the magnitude of the impact of Great Recession in 2008.

What that will mean for schools and community colleges will become clearer later this week, when the LAO releases a full analysis of revenues and possible actions Gov. Gavin Newsom could take. As a rule of thumb, TK-12 and community colleges receive about 40% of the general fund through Proposition 98, the formula that determines their allocation. Their portion of the budget gap would be roughly $23 billion, more than double the amount that schools and community colleges have stashed away for fiscal emergencies in the state rainy day fund.

Newsom will release his proposed 2023-24 budget in early January.

The LAO and Newsom's advisers had been warning for a year that an economic downturn, if not a full-blown recession, was likely, with budget repercussions. What they didn't realize was that it was already happening. Because of the impact of storms that devastated parts of California and the nation last winter, the deadline for paying 2022 federal taxes was delayed from April 15 to Nov. 16. That meant legislators had an incomplete picture of 2023-24 revenues when they passed the budget in June.

The LAO reported that the 2022-23 budget ended $26 billion in the red, and that shortfall will carry over to 2023-24 and 2024-25 for a total of $58 billion. The LAO reported total income tax returns fell by 25% in 2022-23, and, due to the Federal Reserve's increases in interest rates to temper inflation, home sales declined by half, and the state's unemployment rates rose from 3.8% to 4.8% in 2022.

The LAO also predicted that the cost of living adjustment, derived from a federal formula, will increase next year for the Local Control Funding Formula, special education and other ongoing programs by only 1.27%, which is only about $1.3 billion in new money. That compares with 8.22% in the current budget.

Comments

Hispanic Causing Panic
Registered user
Jackson Park
6 hours ago
Hispanic Causing Panic, Jackson Park
Registered user
6 hours ago

"In the first glimpse at a dark financial forecast, the Legislative Analyst's Office reported Friday that the next California state budget will likely face a three-year $58 billion deficit..."

Hey-- wasn't Newsom just recently loudly announcing- and taking credit for- historic State surpluses? What happened to all that dough under his Administration?? Too many dinners at his buddies' wineries in Napa and Sonoma?

Report Objectionable Comment  

JustAWorkingStiff
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago
JustAWorkingStiff, Another Mountain View Neighborhood
Registered user
5 hours ago

Mr Hispanic Causing Panic:
Last years surplus was cause by one-time Federal Covid payments
Any Sophomore Accounting student would know to call out the "Revenue" as a special one time event and correctly represent the surplus or deficit without the one time special event.
Instead they chose to use it for political gain.
To make it seem like they have superior budgeting skills (not)
This illustrates how our politicians mis-lead and mis-represent their actions.

The next steps are for the States (both CA and Illinois) to call for a Federal Bailout. States are required to run a balanced budget. Only the Federal Government is allowed to create money out of thin air (Operations between the Federal Reserve Bank, US Treasury, and Major Banks). They do this by issuing debt in the form of US Treasury Bills/Notes. But the US is now paying astronomical sums of money to service the Federal Debt; it now exceeds the DoD budget. And crowds out the loan requirement of the private sector. The usual buyers of US debt no longer wants it, as it is a devaluing asset. Take Away: All this money sloshing around is not free, and there are consequences (Even though our politicians act like there are no consequences)

Report Objectionable Comment  

